Headkrack and Brat went in once again in this edition of “Flow And Go” in which they rhymed about Lamar Odom, Scarface, The BET Awards, the democratic debate, and more!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

Take a listen to the player and hear their off the top of the head dopeness for yourself!

Get more HeadKrack’s Flow and Go here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” daily from 6-10am!

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Freestyle About The BET Hip Hop Awards, Matt Barnes And More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat’s Best Flow & Go Ever? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Headkrack And Da Brat Trade Verses About Kanye West, Chris Brown, Drake And Serena Williams [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

this_permalink = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/category/the-show-2/headkracks-flow-go/”; this_site = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com”;http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com//embed/playlist/1602281View gallery

Headkrack And Da Brat Deliver Rhymes About Scarface, Lamar Odom And More [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: