Lamar Odom Will Be Transferred To Los Angeles Hospital For Treatment

Lamar Odom fought a tough battle this past week after he was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel, and in a coma at a Las Vegas hospital.

After finally waking up and showing that he was responding, it’s been reported that the former NBA player will be undergoing a lot of treatment if he has any chance of recovering normally.

Reports also said earlier today that Khloe Kardashian will be right by his side to help him through this time, which will be made easier as he is reportedly going to be transferred to a Los Angeles hospital.

Lamar will be making his recovery in Southern California, and is expected to leave within the next day and a half or so.

E! News reports, “They are in the early stages of working out the logistics of how they may transport him back to L.A. As we previously reported, Lamar’s stature prohibited him from being able to airlifted in a helicopter, so privately chartering a medical flight is one of several options that is being considered at this time.”

We are keeping Lamar in our prayers during this tough time.

SOURCE: E! News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

14 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114819”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4114819″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114819″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114819” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family Source:Getty 1 of 14 1. The Odom/Kardashian/Jenner crew Source:Getty 2 of 14 2. Former Laker star Magic Johnson chatted with LO Source:Getty 3 of 14 3. Pre-Khloe and Pre- Hank Baskett, Lamar use to party with Kendra Wilkinson Source:Getty 4 of 14 4. Former brother in laws, fellow NBA players Source:Getty 5 of 14 5. L.O and Kobe Bryant Source:Getty 6 of 14 6. Shaq and Lamar Source:Getty 7 of 14 7. A young Lamar with Carmelo Anthony Source:Getty 8 of 14 8. Oh, Just a few lakers with the POTUS Source:Getty 9 of 14 9. Lamar and Khloe double dated with Wendy Williams and her hubby? Who knew Source:Getty 10 of 14 10. L.O and Kesha a few years back Source:Getty 11 of 14 11. Lamar is a big fan of Doug E Fresh Source:Getty 12 of 14 12. Kevin Jonas gave L.O a firm hand shake Source:Getty 13 of 14 13. Brother Rob Source:Getty 14 of 14 14. Lamar sit beside Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, at the Espys a while back Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4114819”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4114819″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4114819″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4114819” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Lamar Odom Will Be Transferred To Los Angeles Hospital For Treatment Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4114819”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4114819″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4114819″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4114819” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Lamar Odom Will Be Transferred To Los Angeles Hospital For Treatment was originally published on globalgrind.com