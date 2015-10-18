CLOSE
All Across The Board: Drake Is Serious About Rekindling His Acting Career

"Have you ever played Monopoly and won? I'm all across the board."

Drake Wimbledon Tennis Championship

It’s safe to say that Drake is running the game and is not to be played with, but the rap super star is ironically modeling his careers after one of the biggest board games ever.

In a new interview for W magazine, Drake revealed that he definitely wants to start acting again, telling the mag, “I can’t wait to get back into acting. No one ever asks me to do movies, and, although music is my focal point now, I’d love to do a film. That was the life that I lived before, and it would be interesting to live it again.”

TMZ caught up with Drizzy on Friday night as he was leaving a restaurant in Hollywood and asked him what kind of film star, action or comedy, he would like to be. Drizzy replied:

“I’m all across the board. Have you ever played Monopoly and won? I’m all across the board.”

Watch the full encounter here. After getting kicked off Degrassi, we can’t wait to see what role Champagne Papi takes on next.

Thanks for always dropping Drake-isms, Drake.

All Across The Board: Drake Is Serious About Rekindling His Acting Career was originally published on globalgrind.com

