What's Happening In Hip-Pop: Tracy Morgan Returns To SNL, Larry David Is A Perfect Bernie Sanders, & More

He's back like he never left.

He’s back like he never left. Since the devastating car crash that left him critically injured in 2014, Tracy Morgan returned to television last night to host SNL. Some may have wondered whether he was up to the task, and Tracy addressed the doubters with humor in his opening monologue:  “People were wondering: Can he speak? Does he have 100 percent mental capacity? But the truth is, I never did. I might actually be a few points higher now.” Watch the full monologue up top.

As an SNL alum, the episode was a sweet homecoming for Tracy, and other former stars of the show joined him for the broadcast including Larry David, who does a perfect Bernie Sanders impersonation. Watch the hilarity above.

Just when you thought the 2020 presidential election couldn’t get any weirder, Lindsay Lohan may have just entered the race. The actress took to Instagram to announce her future candidacy, and cited fellow 2020 presidential candidate, Kanye West, as her inspiration. You’re probably thinking, “she can’t be serious,” but she is.

Make it stop.

During her appearance on The View, Ann Coulter stunned Raven-Symone into silence and it was pretty epic. To be fair, we don’t agree with Ann Coulter often. Basically, never. That being said, Raven’s decision to grill Ann on her stance on immigration is completely fair. But, Raven’s recent “Watermelondrea” comments about name discrimination deserved every bit of this shut down. Watch above.

SOURCE: NY Times, USA Today

What's Happening In Hip-Pop: Tracy Morgan Returns To SNL, Larry David Is A Perfect Bernie Sanders, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

