OOPS! Target Store Accidentally Blasts Porn Over PA System; Chaos Ensues

Customers at a California Target store got the surprise of their life when their shopping experience was interrupted by porn audio blasting over the PA system Wednesday.

Horrified shoppers heard a woman moaning and talking dirty over the loudspeakers in Campbell, CA at around 10:30 a.m., according to the New York Post. The insanely uncomfortable incident lasted more than 15 minutes as shoppers stormed out in shock and pleaded with employees to turn it off.

One mother, Gina Young, captured the event on her cell phone as her sons burst into tears. She later posted it to her Facebook.

“People were up in arms. Some people threw their things down and walked out. Others were yelling at employees,” she wrote in the post.

Target said they are investigating the situation to understand better what happened and to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

What would you beauties do if you were just minding your own business, finishing your shopping and you heard this:

RELATED STORIES:

Michael Jordan Wins $8.9 Million Lawsuit Against Grocery Store – Donates Money To Charity

Racial Profiling At The Drug Store? Ex-CVS Employees Sue For Just That

Secret’s Out! Anonymous Sephora Employee Reveals Hits, Misses Of Our Favorite Store

14 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2819379”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2819379″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2819379″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2819379” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); The Awkward Moments That Every Woman Has Experienced During Sex 1 of 14 1. When You Know You Haven't Shaved 2 of 14 2. When You Catch A Charlie Horse MRW I’m watching porn and it shows the guy right as I’m about to bust //s.imgur.com/min/embed.js 3 of 14 3. When He Goes Soft 4 of 14 4. When Things Get Bloody 5 of 14 5. After Eating The Booty Likes Groceries, Kisses Are Like… 6 of 14 6. When You Accidentally Fall Off The Bed 7 of 14 7. When Your Vagina Farts 8 of 14 8. When He's Talking Dirty To You & You Can't Hear Him 9 of 14 9. When There's Pubes In Your Mouth 10 of 14 10. When He Tells You To Bend Over & You… 11 of 14 11. When Your Kiss Doesn't Find A Happy Medium 12 of 14 12. When He Tries It With Your Booty 13 of 14 13. When He Climaxes On Your Face 14 of 14 14. When You Use Too Much Teeth & He Tells You Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2819379”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2819379″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2819379″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2819379” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading OOPS! Target Store Accidentally Blasts Porn Over PA System; Chaos Ensues The Awkward Moments That Every Woman Has Experienced During Sex jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2819379”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2819379″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2819379″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2819379” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

OOPS! Target Store Accidentally Blasts Porn Over PA System; Chaos Ensues was originally published on hellobeautiful.com