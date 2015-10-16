CLOSE
OOPS! Target Store Accidentally Blasts Porn Over PA System; Chaos Ensues

Customers at a California Target store got the surprise of their life when their shopping experience was interrupted by porn audio blasting over the PA system Wednesday.

Horrified shoppers heard a woman moaning and talking dirty over the loudspeakers in Campbell, CA at around 10:30 a.m., according to the New York Post. The insanely uncomfortable incident lasted more than 15 minutes as shoppers stormed out in shock and pleaded with employees to turn it off.

One mother, Gina Young, captured the event on her cell phone as her sons burst into tears. She later posted it to her Facebook.

“People were up in arms. Some people threw their things down and walked out. Others were yelling at employees,” she wrote in the post.

Target said they are investigating the situation to understand better what happened and to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

What would you beauties do if you were just minding your own business, finishing your shopping and you heard this:

OOPS! Target Store Accidentally Blasts Porn Over PA System; Chaos Ensues was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

