OOPS! Target Store Accidentally Blasts Porn Over PA System; Chaos Ensues

Customers at a California Target store got the surprise of their life when their shopping experience was interrupted by porn audio blasting over the PA system Wednesday.
Horrified shoppers heard a woman moaning and talking dirty over the loudspeakers in Campbell, CA at around 10:30 a.m., according to the New York Post. The insanely uncomfortable incident lasted more than 15 minutes as shoppers stormed out in shock and pleaded with employees to turn it off.
One mother, Gina Young, captured the event on her cell phone as her sons burst into tears. She later posted it to her Facebook.
“People were up in arms. Some people threw their things down and walked out. Others were yelling at employees,” she wrote in the post.
Target said they are investigating the situation to understand better what happened and to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
What would you beauties do if you were just minding your own business, finishing your shopping and you heard this:
RELATED STORIES:
Michael Jordan Wins $8.9 Million Lawsuit Against Grocery Store – Donates Money To Charity
Racial Profiling At The Drug Store? Ex-CVS Employees Sue For Just That
Secret’s Out! Anonymous Sephora Employee Reveals Hits, Misses Of Our Favorite Store
The Awkward Moments That Every Woman Has Experienced During Sex
1 of 14
1. When You Know You Haven't Shaved
2 of 14
2. When You Catch A Charlie Horse
3 of 14
3. When He Goes Soft
4 of 14
4. When Things Get Bloody
5 of 14
5. After Eating The Booty Likes Groceries, Kisses Are Like…
6 of 14
6. When You Accidentally Fall Off The Bed
7 of 14
7. When Your Vagina Farts
8 of 14
8. When He's Talking Dirty To You & You Can't Hear Him
9 of 14
9. When There's Pubes In Your Mouth
10 of 14
10. When He Tells You To Bend Over & You…
11 of 14
11. When Your Kiss Doesn't Find A Happy Medium
12 of 14
12. When He Tries It With Your Booty
13 of 14
13. When He Climaxes On Your Face
14 of 14
14. When You Use Too Much Teeth & He Tells You
OOPS! Target Store Accidentally Blasts Porn Over PA System; Chaos Ensues was originally published on hellobeautiful.com