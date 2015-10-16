CLOSE
Martin Lawrence On Why “Martin” Won’t Return, Gives Real Status On “Bad Boys” 3 & 4 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Comedy legend Martin Lawrence chops it up with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show! He discusses the long run of his beloved 90s sit-com, “Martin,” and whether he thinks it will ever return to our screens with new content.

Plus, he sets the record straight on what the status really is with Bad Boys 3 and 4, Def Jam Comedy and resurrecting his Martin characters in real life! Click on the player to watch it all in this exclusive interview!

Want more interesting conversations with your favorite celebrities? Check out our past interviews, and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10 am EST/5-9 am CST.

