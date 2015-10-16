[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”32RIDxongoma” player=”OfIannNPaBgQ”]

Comedy legend Martin Lawrence chops it up with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show! He discusses the long run of his beloved 90s sit-com, “Martin,” and whether he thinks it will ever return to our screens with new content.

Plus, he sets the record straight on what the status really is with Bad Boys 3 and 4, Def Jam Comedy and resurrecting his Martin characters in real life! Click on the player to watch it all in this exclusive interview!

Martin Lawrence On Why “Martin” Won’t Return, Gives Real Status On “Bad Boys” 3 & 4 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

