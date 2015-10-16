CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Sorry! T.I Apologizes For His Comments About Hilary Clinton

"I never intended to be taken as though I felt women couldn't be leaders."

0 reads
Leave a comment

T.I dug a deep hole for himself when he made some insensitive comments about Hilary Clinton’s presidency on DJ Whoo Kid’s SiriusXM radio show. Now, the Grand Hustle King is clearing his name once and for all.

In a remorseful Facebook video entitled “Clarity”, Tip revealed:

I never intended to be taken as though I felt women couldn’t be leaders.” He added, “I know that my daughters as well as your daughters can lead this nation as well as any other nation as long as they apply themselves and educate themselves and motivate themselves to do so.”

After stating that he “can’t vote for the leader of the free world to be a woman,” celebrities like Oprah even responded telling T.I to “hush your mouth.” Meanwhile, Tip’s wife, Tiny, defended her man.

His apology comes just days after his initial plea via Twitter. He tweeted, “My comments about women running for president were unequivocally insensitive and wrong,” he wrote. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I offended.”

We wonder who T.I’s going to vote for now. Watch his full apology in the video above.

SOURCE: Rap Radar  | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

SEE ALSO: Video Of Hillary Clinton Doing The Nae-Nae Sets Social Media On Fire

SEE ALSO: T.I. Smooths Over His Comments About Iggy Azalea

30 photos Launch gallery

30 Pictures Of T.I. In His Infamous Sideways Hat (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Sorry! T.I Apologizes For His Comments About Hilary Clinton

30 Pictures Of T.I. In His Infamous Sideways Hat (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4114006”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4114006″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4114006″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4114006” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Sorry! T.I Apologizes For His Comments About Hilary Clinton was originally published on globalgrind.com

apology , Hilary Clinton , president , sexist , T.I.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close