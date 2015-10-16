T.I dug a deep hole for himself when he made some insensitive comments about Hilary Clinton’s presidency on DJ Whoo Kid’s SiriusXM radio show. Now, the Grand Hustle King is clearing his name once and for all.

In a remorseful Facebook video entitled “Clarity”, Tip revealed:

“I never intended to be taken as though I felt women couldn’t be leaders.” He added, “I know that my daughters as well as your daughters can lead this nation as well as any other nation as long as they apply themselves and educate themselves and motivate themselves to do so.”

After stating that he “can’t vote for the leader of the free world to be a woman,” celebrities like Oprah even responded telling T.I to “hush your mouth.” Meanwhile, Tip’s wife, Tiny, defended her man.

His apology comes just days after his initial plea via Twitter. He tweeted, “My comments about women running for president were unequivocally insensitive and wrong,” he wrote. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I offended.”

We wonder who T.I’s going to vote for now. Watch his full apology in the video above.

SOURCE: Rap Radar | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Sorry! T.I Apologizes For His Comments About Hilary Clinton was originally published on globalgrind.com