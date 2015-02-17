Shrimp Étouffée Recipe

Here is an Étouffée recipe just in time for Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday from @ACThePlug! There are many variants of étouffée. Although traditionally made with crayfish, this recipe is made with shrimp.
Shrimp Etouffee Ingredients:
4 Tbsp Creole Seasoning
- I prefer to use the following to make my “homemade creole seasoning”:
- Equal portions of Tony Chachere’s The Original CREOLE seasoning and Louisiana Fish Fry Products Cajun Seasoning
- A dash of Thyme
- Optional: A dash of OLD BAY SEASONING if you like your etouffee on the spicier side.
- If you are in a rush or prefer premixed, you can also pick up Tony Chachere’s Creole ETOUFFEE MIX.
4 Tbsp Butter
1/2 Cup Onion, Finely Chopped
1/4 Cup Bell Pepper, Finely Chopped
1/2 Cup Green Onions, thinly sliced
1/4 Cup Mushrooms for additional flavor. Great for high protein diets.
1/4 Cup Flour
1 1/2 Cups Shrimp Stock or heavy whipping cream if you like a heavier roux, as pictured above.
2 Tbsp Minced Garlic
3 Tbsp minced Italian Parsley
1 lb Good Quality Shrimp Peeled and Deveined
- I purchase mine with the shell on and use the peelings to make shrimp stock.
Sea Salt & Freshly Ground Black Pepper to taste. I personally don’t use any additional salt for the above recipe. However I do squeeze fresh lemon juice on the finished product.
Rice (Above recipe calls for 4-6 servings)
