Radio One
Shrimp Étouffée Recipe

How to cook Shrimp étouffée

Here is an Étouffée recipe just in time for Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday from @ACThePlug! There are many variants of étouffée. Although traditionally made with crayfish, this recipe is made with shrimp.

Shrimp Etouffee Ingredients:

4 Tbsp Creole Seasoning

4 Tbsp Butter

1/2 Cup Onion, Finely Chopped

1/4 Cup Bell Pepper, Finely Chopped

1/2 Cup Green Onions, thinly sliced

1/4 Cup Mushrooms for additional flavor. Great for high protein diets.

1/4 Cup Flour

1 1/2 Cups Shrimp Stock or heavy whipping cream if you like a heavier roux, as pictured above.

2 Tbsp Minced Garlic

3 Tbsp minced Italian Parsley

1 lb Good Quality Shrimp Peeled and Deveined

  • I purchase mine with the shell on and use the peelings to make shrimp stock.

Sea Salt & Freshly Ground Black Pepper to taste. I personally don’t use any additional salt for the above recipe. However I do squeeze fresh lemon juice on the finished product.

Rice (Above recipe calls for 4-6 servings)

Click here for directions

Shrimp Étouffée Recipe

photos
