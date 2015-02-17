Here is an Étouffée recipe just in time for Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday from @ACThePlug! There are many variants of étouffée. Although traditionally made with crayfish, this recipe is made with shrimp.

Follow @ACThePlugFollow @1059Kiss

Shrimp Etouffee Ingredients:

4 Tbsp Creole Seasoning

I prefer to use the following to make my “homemade creole seasoning”: Equal portions of Tony Chachere’s The Original CREOLE seasoning and Louisiana Fish Fry Products Cajun Seasoning A dash of Thyme Optional: A dash of OLD BAY SEASONING if you like your etouffee on the spicier side.

If you are in a rush or prefer premixed, you can also pick up Tony Chachere’s Creole ETOUFFEE MIX.

4 Tbsp Butter

1/2 Cup Onion, Finely Chopped

1/4 Cup Bell Pepper, Finely Chopped

1/2 Cup Green Onions, thinly sliced

1/4 Cup Mushrooms for additional flavor. Great for high protein diets.

1/4 Cup Flour

1 1/2 Cups Shrimp Stock or heavy whipping cream if you like a heavier roux, as pictured above.

2 Tbsp Minced Garlic

3 Tbsp minced Italian Parsley

1 lb Good Quality Shrimp Peeled and Deveined

I purchase mine with the shell on and use the peelings to make shrimp stock.

Sea Salt & Freshly Ground Black Pepper to taste. I personally don’t use any additional salt for the above recipe. However I do squeeze fresh lemon juice on the finished product.

Rice (Above recipe calls for 4-6 servings)

Bacon, Broccoli & Avocado Quiche [RECIPE]

Soy-Glazed Salmon With Cucumber-Avocado Salad [RECIPE]

Shrimp Étouffée Recipe was originally published on KissDetroit.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: