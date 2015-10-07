Ham And Cheddar Omelet-In-A-Bag Recipe

0 reads Leave a comment
Many kitchen challenged people when asked about their cooking skills typically joke about their go to skill of being able to boil water. Great thing about this Omelet In A Bag recipe, boiling water is the only thing you need to know how to do!
Suggested Ham and Cheddar Omelet In A Bag Ingredients
- 2 Large Eggs
- 1/4 cup ham
- 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- Hand full of peppers
- Salt and pepper to taste (optional)
- For topping the finished omelet:
- 1/4 cup salsa
- Spoon of sour cream
Note: Feel free to customize ingredients as these are only suggested.
