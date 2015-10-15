L.A. Reid Explains Why The Label Didn’t Bail Out Bobby Shmurda

Epic Records CEO L.A. Reid stopped by the very popular Rap Radar Podcast with Elliot Wilson and B.Dot this week. The legendary mogul talked about his artist Bobby Shmurda and revealed that one of the reasons the label didn’t pay for his bail is because the record industry doesn’t make the money it used to. Shmurda is in jail awaiting trial on gun and drug charges.

L.A. Reid on Bobby Shmurda’s signing and arrest:

“I’m crazy about that kid and I think about him often. And I feel like, ya know, his better days are ahead of him. I do believe that. And I think it’s unfortunate what has taken place. But, when I heard him, I believed him. That’s what sold me. It felt soulful. It didn’t feel like someone was play acting and it felt really believable. And, I guess it was.”

L.A. Reid on criticism for not bailing Shmurda out:

“Well, it made me feel like people don’t know anything about my business, right? It’s really not their business. That’s the truth about it, right? Um, we’re not elected officials here. And we’re not at liberty to disclose how we do business. It’s fair practice, I can tell you that. But, it’s not the industry that it once was. We seriously don’t make the money we used to make. That’s a fact of life, right?

“Bobby Shmurda is not the same as Snoop Dogg and Murder Was The Case, who’s coming off The Chronic and his first album. It’s a different era, ya know? And, we’re a publicly held corporation. We just aren’t in the same position we were in back in those days. So, it’s a different day.”

Many people thought the label should have paid Bobby’s bail, but the “Hot N*gga” rapper is still sitting in jail after having a tremendous amount of success with just two singles. You can hear the entire Rap Radar Podcast here.

