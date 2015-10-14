Jeff Johnson reminds us that in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement, we can’t forget that black women- as victims, survivors and voices -are a big part of the picture as well as black men. Click on the audio player to hear this elaborated on in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know.

3 Things You Should Know About Black Women [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

