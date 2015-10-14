CLOSE
Hard Times: Bunny Ranch Brothel Offers To Help Workers Pay Student Loans

With the constant rise of college tuition, one brothel in Nevada decided to match its workers' college tuition payments.

The hardest part about college is figuring out how to pay for it.

Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, has heard girls complaining about their college loans during job interviews, and thinks there are worse ways to pay your way through school these days. “This is the only job in America where women aren’t going to settle for 78% of what men make,” he said.

So Hof, 68, said he’s offering a deal to match loan payments for any new girl who comes to his brothels and works at least 60 days, according to the NY Daily News.

Dennis’ brothel rose to fame after being featured on the racy HBO show Cathouse. He’s also written a book entitled The Art of the Pimp: A Love Story, and feels confident enough to consider running for U.S. Senate. He’s even open about admitting that this new venture is not only good-natured, but will help him meet some new employees and says that 30 women have reached out to him since the announcement.

His goal is to just help women pay off some of that school in an honest way, saying, “I think it’s sad that America would let these students get into these situations that they’re in,” he said. “They’re looking for an alternative to pay off their school loans, and this is a legal alternative. There’s nothing sad about it. It’s not for everybody.”

SOURCE: NY Daily News | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

11 Supermodels Whose Curves & Signature Trademark Helped Them Stand Out

Hard Times: Bunny Ranch Brothel Offers To Help Workers Pay Student Loans was originally published on globalgrind.com

brothel , dennis hof , Education , prostitution , Student Loans

