CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Congrats! Chris Bosh & Wife Adrienne Are Expecting Twins

Chris Bosh just received the best news ever before hitting the road for the upcoming NBA season.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Chris Bosh just received the best news ever before hitting the road for the upcoming NBA season.

The Miami Heat baller and his wife Adrienne recently announced that they are expecting twins. Adrienne revealed to PEOPLE Magazine: “Chris and I are so excited about having twins.”

The parents of three have always made it known that they want a huge family and hope for a family of five children. Although their wish is being granted, Adrienne admits that she knows it takes a village to balance a new set of twins, three children, and her husband traveling for NBA season. But their family is not too far away to help.

“The Bosh side of the family has two sets of twins, so they are overjoyed at the news of having another generation of them. Chris and I have our dads living close to us for help. We organize to make our lives work. And we are so ready to welcome our twins to the family,” she told PEOPLE.

Congrats to the happy couple!

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

5 photos Launch gallery

Adrienne Bosh Hits The Beach With Her Son (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Congrats! Chris Bosh & Wife Adrienne Are Expecting Twins

Adrienne Bosh Hits The Beach With Her Son (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112783”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112783″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112783″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112783” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Congrats! Chris Bosh & Wife Adrienne Are Expecting Twins was originally published on globalgrind.com

adrienne Bosh , Baby , Chris Bosh , kids , pregnant , twins

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close