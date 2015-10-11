Girl Bye! Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Are No Longer Best Friends; The Pair Cancel Their Reality Show

There absolutely has to be trouble in paradise in order for former strippers, Amber Rose and Blac Chyna to pass up a check and a chance to be on TV. The best friends have been thick as thieves over the past year and share a mutual disdain for the Kardashian-Jenner’s.

Here are the cliff notes on their messiness. Chyna and Kim used to be good friends, so much so that she appeared in the 9th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. They fell out when her baby sister Kylie started dating Chyna’s baby daddy, Tyga. So Chyna became close with Amber who ‘rose’ to fame by dating Kim’s current (and third) husband, Kanye West. (Whew. And that’s the short story! #TakesABreath)

Over the past few months, we haven’t seen Amber without Chyna. They’ve made plenty of public appearances together where they dressed alike and we’ve seen videos of their infant sons playing together. They were set to shoot an MTV reality series about their busy lives as moms and socialites but apparently they’re too busy to have cameras following them around, being busy.

According to TMZ, Amber is in pre-production for her own talk show (sigh, if it didn’t work for Kris Jenner and Nene Leakes’ hasn’t been able to get her project off the ground, why does Amber think she can sustain a talk show?) However, it would have been compelling to see the behind the scenes process of this prospective show via the reality series.

And Chyna is supposedly hard at work on several product deals; she already has a cosmetics company called, “Lashed” which from the looks of her website could use a boost from the exposure of a reality series.

Chyna was absent from Amber’s highly publicized, “Slut Walk” and was instead spending time in Atlanta with Ciara’s baby daddy, Future.

We wonder if the pair will kiss and make up for the sake of a check. We’ll keep you posted!

Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles
1. And it begins #amberroseslutwalk #MyMommy #FuckYo30Showers #NoSlutShaming
2. Amber Rose on stage at the 2015 SlutWalk in Los Angeles.
3. Amber Rose arriving at the SlutWalk.
4. Amber Rose standing beside her mother at the 2015 SlutWalk.
5. Amber Rose hosts SlutWalk 2015 in Downtown Los Angeles, Ca.
6. Amber Rose hosts SlutWalk 2015 in Downtown Los Angeles, Ca.
7. Nick Cannon seen taking pictures with fans at the 2015 SlutWalk.
8. Amber Rose writing on the Wall Of Shame at the SlutWalk.
9. Amber Rose breaks down when talking about Wiz Khalifa at the SlutWalk.
10. Bullshit. #amberroseslutwalk
11. #amberroseslutwalk
12. #amberroseslutwalk 😍😍😍🙌
13. Wall of No Shame #amberroseslutwalk 😍😍😍
14. #amberroseslutwalk 😍😍😍
15. Kisses from Muva.

