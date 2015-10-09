CLOSE
Gary's Hot Tea!!!
What Ruins Gabourey Sidibe’s Red Carpet Looks [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Gabourey Sidibe says that she faces her fears on the red carpet, which she says gives her a lot of anxiety. Gary With Da Tea explains more of what she said about her red carpet looks and her character on Empire, when you click on the audio player to hear more of the details on this story in this edition of Gary’s Tea!

Check out the audio player and see what was said and how the crew responded to Gary’s Tea!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

    What Ruins Gabourey Sidibe’s Red Carpet Looks [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    Gabourey Sidibe , Gary's Tea , red carpet

