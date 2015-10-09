Justin Bieber Reveals Artwork For Upcoming Album, “Purpose”

In just five short weeks, Justin Bieber will be dropping his fourth studio album, Purpose.

The Canadian pop singer has his fans at the edge of their seats as he continues to build up anticipation for his new album. About a week ago, Bieber revealed the official title of his upcoming project. Now, Justin revealed the Purpose album cover, filled with black and white calligraphy from street artist Retna.

Justin already has a smash hit sitting high on the charts – his first single “What Do You Mean?” Check out Bieber’s Instagram page, where he pieces together the album’s cover. Stay tuned for the release.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

SEE MORE:

Justin Bieber Gives His Rumored New Girlfriend A Full-Frontal Flash In Bora Bora

Justin Bieber Reveals The Official Title Of His New Album

13 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112329”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4112329″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112329″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112329” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Amber Rose Hangs With Justin Bieber & Other Celeb Friends (PHOTOS) Source:Instagram 1 of 13 1. Amber Rose gets bootylicious for a clothing line photoshoot. Source:Instagram 2 of 13 2. Amber Rose chills with Justin Bieber. Source:Instagram 3 of 13 3. Amber Rose hangs out with Quincy. Source:Instagram 4 of 13 4. Amber Rose shows off some styles from a clothing line. Source:Instagram 5 of 13 5. Amber Rose shows off her curves for the 'Gram. Source:Instagram 6 of 13 6. Amber Rose preps for an interview with Big Boy. Source:Instagram 7 of 13 7. Amber Rose hangs out poolside with her incredible curves. Source:Instagram 8 of 13 8. Amber Rose eats some pizza with Quincy. Source:Instagram 9 of 13 9. Amber Rose hangs out with Peter Rosenberg. Source:Instagram 10 of 13 10. Amber Rose visits Power 106. Source:Instagram 11 of 13 11. Amber Rose hangs with a friend early in the morning. Source:Instagram 12 of 13 12. Amber Rose shows off some denim style. Source:Instagram 13 of 13 13. Amber Rose shows off her makeup in a new selfie. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4112329”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4112329″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4112329″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4112329” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Justin Bieber Reveals Artwork For Upcoming Album, “Purpose” Amber Rose Hangs With Justin Bieber & Other Celeb Friends (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112329”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112329″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112329″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112329” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Justin Bieber Reveals Artwork For Upcoming Album, “Purpose” was originally published on globalgrind.com