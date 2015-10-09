CLOSE
Music
Justin Bieber Reveals Artwork For Upcoming Album, “Purpose”

Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park

In just five short weeks, Justin Bieber will be dropping his fourth studio album, Purpose.

The Canadian pop singer has his fans at the edge of their seats as he continues to build up anticipation for his new album. About a week ago, Bieber revealed the official title of his upcoming project. Now, Justin revealed the Purpose album cover, filled with black and white calligraphy from street artist Retna.

Justin already has a smash hit sitting high on the charts – his first single “What Do You Mean?” Check out Bieber’s Instagram page, where he pieces together the album’s cover. Stay tuned for the release.

