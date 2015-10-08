CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

This Transgender Man Documented His Transition With Selfies Every Day For Three Years

This 21-year-old transgender man took a selfie every day for three years to document his transition.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Sometimes selfies just aren’t a vain extension of your beauty. In Jamie Raine’s case, they were used for purposeful documentation.

The 21-year-old transgender man took a selfie every day for three years to document his transition. His photos were used in a time-lapse for the UK show Born in the Wrong Body, according to Mashable, in order to give viewers a glimpse of how hormones affect one’s physical appearance.

Jamie’s transformation is striking. Take a look above. Raine’s story will be told on Channel 4’s Girls To Men, airing Oct. 13 at 10 p.m.

SOURCE: Mashable

11 photos Launch gallery

Every Time We've Spotted Caitlyn Jenner Doing Her Thing

Continue reading This Transgender Man Documented His Transition With Selfies Every Day For Three Years

Every Time We've Spotted Caitlyn Jenner Doing Her Thing

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111931”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111931″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111931″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111931” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

This Transgender Man Documented His Transition With Selfies Every Day For Three Years was originally published on globalgrind.com

born in the wrong body , selfies , Social Media , transgender , Transition

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close