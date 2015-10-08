CLOSE
Rihanna Unveils New Title & Cover Art For “ANTI” Album

It's been almost three years since fans were blessed with a full Rihanna album, but we're finally one step closer to its arrival.

Rihanna departs Mama Studio in Downtown Los Angeles

Last night, the Unapologetic singer hosted a private party in Los Angeles at MaMa Studio, where she invited a ton of special guests to watch her unveil the artwork to her new album, titled ANTI.

While the project has been previously labeled R8 – being that it will be her eighth studio album – RiRi switched it up and showed off the new front and back covers, as well as the meaning of the title.

The cover art – by Roy Nachum  shows a photo of a little girl painted over in red and white, with a crown on top of her head. Rihanna also revealed the meaning of the album’s title, posting up a frame of the dictionary definition of the word “anti.”

There’s still no word on release date, but at least now we know Rihanna season has officially begun.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Twitter, Splash

Rihanna Unveils New Title & Cover Art For “ANTI” Album was originally published on globalgrind.com

