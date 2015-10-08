It’s been almost three years since fans were blessed with a full Rihanna album, but we’re finally one step closer to its arrival.
Last night, the Unapologetic singer hosted a private party in Los Angeles at MaMa Studio, where she invited a ton of special guests to watch her unveil the artwork to her new album, titled ANTI.
While the project has been previously labeled R8 – being that it will be her eighth studio album – RiRi switched it up and showed off the new front and back covers, as well as the meaning of the title.
The cover art – by Roy Nachum – shows a photo of a little girl painted over in red and white, with a crown on top of her head. Rihanna also revealed the meaning of the album’s title, posting up a frame of the dictionary definition of the word “anti.”
There’s still no word on release date, but at least now we know Rihanna season has officially begun.
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Twitter, Splash
Source:Instagram
1 of 12
1. role. model$.
Source:Instagram
2 of 12
2. #r8
Source:Splash
3 of 12
3. New couple alert?
Source:Instagram
4 of 12
4. Finally!!!!! Got my hard copy of #RODEO.
Source:Instagram
5 of 12
5. Travi$ shared this photo of Rihanna & captioned it, "Snake Goddess."
Source:Instagram
6 of 12
6. And he's even gotten cool with Rih's BFF, Melissa, sharing this photo on her birthday.
Source:Instagram
7 of 12
7. On Rihanna's birthday, he shared this photo along with a wish: "Happy bday slime."
8 of 12
8. The couple that has fun together.
Source:Splash News
9 of 12
9. Supporting bae in style.
Source:Splash News
10 of 12
10. When he matches your fly.
Source:Instagram
11 of 12
11. Caption this.
Source:Instagram
12 of 12
12. Cuddled up.
Rihanna Unveils New Title & Cover Art For “ANTI” Album was originally published on globalgrind.com