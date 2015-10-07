CLOSE
Twitter’s New “Moments” Feature Makes Finding News Even Easier

Twitter is ready to shake things up again with its new feature - Moments.

Just days after announcing the return of co-founder Jack Dorsey as CEO, Twitter is ready to shake things up again with its new feature – Moments.

Formerly known as Project Lightning, the new section will provide a magazine-like view of Twitter’s latest and greatest, The Verge reports. Users don’t even have to follow anyone for the section to populate with what’s trending around the world and more importantly, what everyone’s talking about.

The new feature is aimed at the millions of users who stopped using the app, and for people who have yet to even create an account. As the company’s volatile stock continues to plummet, any growth in the user base is a win for the 9-year-old company.

Madhu Muthukumar, the product manager for Moments, says, “We’re looking for people who have either tried and kind of given up, or people who use it and know there’s good content there but for one reason or another they haven’t really gotten the experience that we all get out of it here — which is this rich, amazing source of the world’s voices.”

The Moments home screen, called Today, offers a mix of national and world events, politics, business, and of course, a weird story or two. Twitter is really taking this seriously; they’ve hired curators, led by former Al Jazeera journalist Andrew Fitzgerald, to properly package the editorial descriptions for every Moment in the most efficient way possible.

You can try out the new Moments tab in your Twitter app and on your desktop now.

SOURCE: The Verge | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

Twitter’s New “Moments” Feature Makes Finding News Even Easier was originally published on globalgrind.com

