Death Toll Rises To 11 In South Carolina Flooding

Historic South Carolina flooding has now taken the lives of 11 people, wiped out homes, and left many more without power.

The storm has been classified as catastrophic in eleven counties, with more than 26 inches of rainfall. After a request from Gov. Nikki Haley to have areas classified as grounds for a federal disaster, Obama approved eight, including Charleston and Dorchester, to receive federal refunding for repair and aide.

Gov. Haley told the Post and Courier :

“We haven’t seen this level of rain in the Lowcountry in a 1,000 years. That’s how big this is. That’s what South Carolina is dealing with.”

On Monday, people continued to vacate their homes after the rain stopped. Almost 40,000 homes did not have running water. In addition to these losses, four people have died in car accidents related to the torrential rain. Out of the seven people who drowned outside of the traffic incidents, five of them were trapped in their cars.

A team of 1,800 National Guard members was sent out to bring relief. Of those deployed, 25 were able to rescue people from their homes and rooftops. Although the rainfall has ceased, there is still terrible flooding from the water coming from Upstate into the Midlands. Bridges and roads in the Berkeley and Dorchester areas have been worn down and destroyed.

As the waters continued to rise, many residents were left with no choice but to leave. In rural areas, residents have had even more issues, with some seeing alligators and snakes in the water. Dorchester County Emergency Management Director Mario Formisano advised that people can help themselves and others by trusting official advisement to clear out their areas and exit their homes.

South Carolina has started the recovery process with the help of 1,000 law officers and 1,000 workers from the Transportation Department.

“It’s not going to happen quickly,” Gov. Haley said. “This is going to be a long process. … It’s not going to be convenient.”

Around 381 state roads and 127 bridges are still closed. With funding approved for the counties categorized as federal disaster areas, Gov. Haley can quicken the rehabilitation process.

SOURCE: Post and Courier | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

Death Toll Rises To 11 In South Carolina Flooding was originally published on newsone.com

death , Hurricane , rain , South Carolina , South Carolina flood , weather

