“The Rap Year Book” Just Might Be Hip-Hop’s First Official Encyclopedia

"The Rap Year Book" will teach you everything you need to know about hip-hop.

As rap’s fight for mainstream relevance finally gains some traction, author and Grantland writer Shea Serrano is set to release The Rap Year Book: The Most Important Rap Song From Every Year Since 1979, Discussed, Debated, and Deconstructed.

The upcoming book schools you on hip-hop history by breaking down the most pivotal moments from the genre since its inauguration in 1979. Shea determines the most important song for each year with the help of prominent music and highly talented writers, and through hilarious and entertaining discussions.

Complete with infographics, lyric maps, portraits of the artists, and short essays, it’s basically an abridged version of rap’s history.

According to the description, “It’s like the face Biggie made when he was on the boat with Puffy in “Hypnotize,” except it’s a book.” With a foreword by Ice-T, and the work of the mastermind behind Bun B’s Rap Coloring Book, expect it to be nothing short of epic.

The book drops on October 13, but you can preorder it now on Amazon.

The Greatest Rappers Of All Time (PHOTOS)

The Greatest Rappers Of All Time (PHOTOS)

“The Rap Year Book” Just Might Be Hip-Hop’s First Official Encyclopedia was originally published on globalgrind.com

