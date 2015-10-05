Take A First Look Behind The Scenes Of The New James Bond Movie “Spectre”

I was in Austin, Texas when I got the mission to go to Mexico City. I was excited. I had never been to Mexico- the thought of going never crossed my mind.

My mission? Go to the biggest city in the country to witness Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, and Christoph Waltz film the new James Bond movie, Spectre. It’s classic Bond with a contemporary twist. So to celebrate today, Global James Bond Day (the anniversary of the theatrical release of Dr. No, the first James Bond film ever released), I’m giving you an inside look into my trip behind the scenes of Spectre.

When I got off the plane, I realized I probably should have purchased a data plan – because any attempt to do so in Mexico was foiled- their phone system never thought about having an English option. Neither did the border agent at customs. She kept giving me orders in a dialect I could not understand, but I eventually made it through with my passport and paperwork stamped.

I headed to the St. Regis Hotel, located in the middle of a large circle and great scenery for the ever-present traffic jam. I was not looking forward to sitting in that while we hit up places on our itinerary. Luckily for us, everywhere we went we had a police escort to escape the traffic.

The next day when we arrived on set, it was like we were movie stars ourselves. Eager fans of the 007 franchise lined up behind barricades to witness the filming. This scene was massive. There were over 1,500 extras all wearing makeup and elaborate costumes to help recreate the Day of the Dead celebration. That’s where we will first see Bond in the new movie. He is entertaining a young lady when he sees an assassination take place. He jets out of his hotel room, chases a bad guy across the roof of The Gran Hotel, and then continues in hot pursuit through the Day Of The Dead Celebration.

The fight continues on a helicopter – all of this was done live and was completely real. Well, as real as you can when your goal is not to hurt anyone.

We got to witness part of that stellar scene get filmed and take a look at some of the costumes the extras were wearing.

Overall, it was a great experience getting to chat with the new Bond girl Lea Seydoux and one of my favorite wrestlers-turned-movie-stars Dave Batista in order to give you your first full look into Spectre, which hits theaters on November 6th.

PHOTO CREDIT: Xilla Valentine

20 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111065”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4111065″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111065″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111065” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Every Time Idris Elba Looked Like The Perfect James Bond Source:Getty 1 of 20 1. Man Crush Everyday. Source:Instagram 2 of 20 2. 007 style. Source:Getty 3 of 20 3. Dapper AF. Source:Getty 4 of 20 4. So smooth. Source:Getty 5 of 20 5. Suited up. Source:Getty 6 of 20 6. All black. Source:Getty 7 of 20 7. Just like Bond. Source:Instagram 8 of 20 8. Seductive. Source:Getty 9 of 20 9. Don't let the smile fool you. Idris is badass. Source:Instagram 10 of 20 10. It does what it says on the tin. The Example. @superdryglobal Source:Instagram 11 of 20 11. Eyes behind shades. Source:Instagram 12 of 20 12. Silver fox. Source:Getty 13 of 20 13. Too street? Source:Instagram 14 of 20 14. Bish, where? Source:Instagram 15 of 20 15. Handsome even when he's not looking. Source:Instagram 16 of 20 16. Selfie god. Source:Instagram 17 of 20 17. And clearly stylish. Source:Instagram 18 of 20 18. Idris x Superdry. Winter 2015. Source:Instagram 19 of 20 19. He portrayed detective John Luther. James Bond would be the obvious next step. Source:Instagram 20 of 20 20. The perfect man for the job. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4111065”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4111065″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4111065″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4111065” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Take A First Look Behind The Scenes Of The New James Bond Movie “Spectre” Every Time Idris Elba Looked Like The Perfect James Bond jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111065”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111065″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111065″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111065” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Take A First Look Behind The Scenes Of The New James Bond Movie “Spectre” was originally published on globalgrind.com