CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Guess Which Star Of #RHOA Just Launched Her Own Lingerie Line?

Fast forward three years and one divorce later, Porsha Williams is a brand new woman!

0 reads
Leave a comment
67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Mark Davis / Getty

Who is this woman and what has she done with Porsha Williams? When we first met the housewife three seasons ago, she played a pushover that didn’t even want to visit a strip club for fear of disrespecting her then-husband, Kordell Stewart.

Fast forward three years and one divorce later, Porsha just launched, “Naked Lingerie By Porsha Williams”.

Last season of RHOA, the 34-year old was demoted from main cast member to “friend” of the show but now she’s back holding a peach! #YouGoGirl! On the new salacious season, we may get a glimpse of Porsha, “the entrepreneur” as she recently held a pop-up event for the brand and her RHOA, co-stars  Phaedra Parks, Cynthia Bailey and Kim Fields came out to show their support.

Porsha always looks amazing. She makes us want to put down the cheese burger and head to the gym. Check out some pics from the sexy lingerie event. We wonder if gift bags were provided by Kandi Burruss’ toy line, “Bedroom Kandi”?

The 8th season of RHOA premieres November 8th on Bravo.

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Flawless Photos Of Transgender Model Amiyah Scott, RHOA's Newest Cast Member

Continue reading Guess Which Star Of #RHOA Just Launched Her Own Lingerie Line?

10 Flawless Photos Of Transgender Model Amiyah Scott, RHOA's Newest Cast Member

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2817096”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2817096″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2817096″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2817096” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Guess Which Star Of #RHOA Just Launched Her Own Lingerie Line? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Cynthia Bailey , Kim Fields , Kordell Stewart , phaedra parks , Porsha Williams , Real Housewives Of Atlanta , RHOA

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close