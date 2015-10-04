Guess Which Star Of #RHOA Just Launched Her Own Lingerie Line?

Who is this woman and what has she done with Porsha Williams? When we first met the housewife three seasons ago, she played a pushover that didn’t even want to visit a strip club for fear of disrespecting her then-husband, Kordell Stewart.

Fast forward three years and one divorce later, Porsha just launched, “Naked Lingerie By Porsha Williams”.

Last season of RHOA, the 34-year old was demoted from main cast member to “friend” of the show but now she’s back holding a peach! #YouGoGirl! On the new salacious season, we may get a glimpse of Porsha, “the entrepreneur” as she recently held a pop-up event for the brand and her RHOA, co-stars Phaedra Parks, Cynthia Bailey and Kim Fields came out to show their support.

Porsha always looks amazing. She makes us want to put down the cheese burger and head to the gym. Check out some pics from the sexy lingerie event. We wonder if gift bags were provided by Kandi Burruss’ toy line, “Bedroom Kandi”?

The 8th season of RHOA premieres November 8th on Bravo.

10 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2817096”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2817096″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2817096″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2817096” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 10 Flawless Photos Of Transgender Model Amiyah Scott, RHOA's Newest Cast Member Source:Instagram 1 of 10 1. Amiyah Scott Joins RHOA Ladies and Gentlemen, meet Amiyah Scott, the newest edition to the 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' cast. Not only is the flawless beauty a popular Instagram personality/model, with 700K followers, she is a transgender woman. According to TMZ, Amiyah was brought on to fill NeNe Leakes' shoes. While we're not sure if the gorgeous gal has enough personality to take over NeNe's spot, she's going to look fabulous trying. Source:Instagram 2 of 10 2. Amiyah reportedly began transitioning 10 years ago. Source:Instagram 3 of 10 3. Amiyah was born Arthur. Source:Instagram 4 of 10 4. She was separated from her family after Hurricane Katrina. Source:Instagram 5 of 10 5. Amiyah grew up in New Orleans. Source:Instagram 6 of 10 6. Amiyah's been linked to celebs like Amber Rose, Eva Pigford, Souja Boy, Chad Ochocinco and more. Source:Instagram 7 of 10 7. Amiyah got her start on the ballroom scene at 17 and eventually won $5,000 in one night. Read her exclusive interview with TheFabFemme: http://bit.ly/1UQVxuW Source:Instagram 8 of 10 8. She won about $12,000 dollars in cash prizes all together between the ages of 17-20. Read her exclusive interview with TheFabFemme: http://bit.ly/1UQVxuW Source:Instagram 9 of 10 9. She has over 150K followers on Twitter Source:Instagram 10 of 10 10. Amiyah is also known for her daring and flawless tresses. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2817096”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2817096″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2817096″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2817096” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Guess Which Star Of #RHOA Just Launched Her Own Lingerie Line? 10 Flawless Photos Of Transgender Model Amiyah Scott, RHOA's Newest Cast Member jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2817096”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2817096″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2817096″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2817096” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Guess Which Star Of #RHOA Just Launched Her Own Lingerie Line? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com