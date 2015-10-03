Russian Teenager Falls To His Death After Taking Risky Instagram Photo

A Russian teenager by the name of Andrey Retrovsky fell to his death after posing in a risky photo for Instagram. While attempting to hold onto the roof of a building with one hand, the17-year-old fell nine stories.
Retrovsky was secured by rope, but the rope failed to keep him safe. Complex reports:
According to Popular Mechanics, he didn’t die immediately. Russian media outlets say his fall was cushioned by the bushes but he still succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.
This tragic incident, along with others, has motivated the Russian government to begin a “Safe Selfie” campaign. The campaign insists that all of Russia be more cautious when taking a photo of themselves, the tagline reading “Even a million likes on social media are not worth your life.”
We pray for Retrovsky’s loved ones at this time.
