Russian Teenager Falls To His Death After Taking Risky Instagram Photo

A Russian teenager by the name of Andrey Retrovsky fell to his death after posing in a risky photo for Instagram. While attempting to hold onto the roof of a building with one hand, the17-year-old fell nine stories.

Retrovsky was secured by rope, but the rope failed to keep him safe. Complex reports:

According to Popular Mechanics, he didn’t die immediately. Russian media outlets say his fall was cushioned by the bushes but he still succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.

This tragic incident, along with others, has motivated the Russian government to begin a “Safe Selfie” campaign. The campaign insists that all of Russia be more cautious when taking a photo of themselves, the tagline reading “Even a million likes on social media are not worth your life.”

We pray for Retrovsky’s loved ones at this time.

SOURCE: Complex | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Russian Teenager Falls To His Death After Taking Risky Instagram Photo was originally published on globalgrind.com

