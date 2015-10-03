CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Robin Williams’ Widow & Children Reach Estate Settlement… And More

0 reads
Leave a comment

Happy Feet Two - European Premiere - Inside Arrivals

Shortly after the 1-year anniversary of Robin Williams‘ death, his widow and three children from previous marriages reached a settlement in the ongoing legal fight over the actor’s estate.

The attorney representing Susan Williams states that she will remain living in the San Francisco home she once shared with Robin. She’ll alsobe receiving living expenses for the rest of her life,” according to Billboard. The attorney representing Robin’s three children, Zachary, Zelda and Cody, said “I think they’re just very happy to have this behind them.”

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is known to take risks, so this comes as no surprise.

The pop star is taking us behind-the-scenes on her upcoming Vanity Fair spread, and she’ll be showing a lot of skin. Photographed by Patrick Ecclesine, Lovato bares it all in the sexy shoot, which took place in a hotel room in New York City.

Watch the exclusive footage here.

2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfront

Kris Jenner gave out major details about KimYe‘s unborn son’s name.

Kim’s due date is around the corner and the Wests have yet to confirm a name for the baby boy. While Kim listed Easton as a possible contender (though Kanye is not a fan), Kris said in an exclusive E! News interview that the name is a real possibility.

Watch what she had to say here.

Crimson Peak actor Tom Hiddleston did a hilarious impression of Robert De Niro while appearing on The Graham Norton Show.

Promoting their film The Intern, Robert and Anne Hathaway hit the show, and during their sit-down, the host encouraged Tom to put his impersonation skills on full display.

Check out the hilarious clip above.

SOURCE: Just Jared, E! Online, E! Online, Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Splash News

35 photos Launch gallery

Every Time North West Channeled Kanye West

Continue reading What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Robin Williams’ Widow & Children Reach Estate Settlement… And More

Every Time North West Channeled Kanye West

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110731”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110731″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110731″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110731” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Robin Williams’ Widow & Children Reach Estate Settlement… And More was originally published on globalgrind.com

Demi Lovato , hip pop , Kim Kardashian , Kris Jenner , robin williams , Tom Hiddleston

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close