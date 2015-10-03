Shortly after the 1-year anniversary of Robin Williams‘ death, his widow and three children from previous marriages reached a settlement in the ongoing legal fight over the actor’s estate.

The attorney representing Susan Williams states that she will remain living in the San Francisco home she once shared with Robin. She’ll also “be receiving living expenses for the rest of her life,” according to Billboard. The attorney representing Robin’s three children, Zachary, Zelda and Cody, said “I think they’re just very happy to have this behind them.”

Demi Lovato is known to take risks, so this comes as no surprise.

The pop star is taking us behind-the-scenes on her upcoming Vanity Fair spread, and she’ll be showing a lot of skin. Photographed by Patrick Ecclesine, Lovato bares it all in the sexy shoot, which took place in a hotel room in New York City.

Watch the exclusive footage here.

Kris Jenner gave out major details about KimYe‘s unborn son’s name.

Kim’s due date is around the corner and the Wests have yet to confirm a name for the baby boy. While Kim listed Easton as a possible contender (though Kanye is not a fan), Kris said in an exclusive E! News interview that the name is a real possibility.

Watch what she had to say here.

Crimson Peak actor Tom Hiddleston did a hilarious impression of Robert De Niro while appearing on The Graham Norton Show.

Promoting their film The Intern, Robert and Anne Hathaway hit the show, and during their sit-down, the host encouraged Tom to put his impersonation skills on full display.

Check out the hilarious clip above.

SOURCE: Just Jared, E! Online, E! Online, Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Splash News

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Robin Williams’ Widow & Children Reach Estate Settlement… And More was originally published on globalgrind.com