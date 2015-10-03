Yeezy For President: Noreaga Says He’ll Campaign For Kanye West, Talks North West’s Nickname

Kanye West continues to build more and more support since he announced that he’s running for President in 2020.
The latest to support the outspoken rapper is none other than legendary lyricist Noreaga. In exclusive TMZ footage, the Queens rapper is heard telling a reporter: “I’m going to be Kanye’s biggest supporter when he runs for President.” Nore also mentioned he won’t be able to actually vote for ‘Ye because of his criminal record.
He didn’t stop there.
Nore went on to talk about how honored he felt when he found out Kanye nicknamed his daughter North West, “Nori.” Earlier this year, ‘Ye mentioned he calls North “Nori” after Noreaga himself.
We think it’s only right that Kanye names his son “Capone.” Thoughts?
SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Every Time North West Channeled Kanye West
Source:Getty
1 of 35
1. "Stand back Kim, I'll handle this."
Source:Getty
2 of 35
2. 'Ye at his most Yeeziest.
Source:Instagram
3 of 35
3. Baby Ye.
Source:Getty
4 of 35
4. North rocks black leather as well as her daddy does.
Source:Getty
5 of 35
5. Front row at Fashion Week in all black everything, just like dad.
Source:Instagram
6 of 35
6. Staring right through you.
Source:Instagram
7 of 35
7. Finding their zen together.
Source:Getty
8 of 35
8. North and 'Ye get all matchy, matchy on us.
Source:Getty
9 of 35
9. Twinsies! North and Kanye rock hoodies.
Source:Instagram
10 of 35
10. Need we say more?
Source:Getty
11 of 35
11. North's "You must be crazy" Kanye face.
Source:Splash News
12 of 35
12. North shoos the paparazzi away from her mom.
Source:Getty
13 of 35
13. In true 'Ye fashion, Nori rocks Timbs & a trench coat.
Source:Splash News
14 of 35
14. North tries to figure out what everyone's deal is.
Source:Instagram
15 of 35
15. Just reading with dad.
Source:Getty
16 of 35
16. North only smiles in front of cameras sometimes – just like dad.
Source:Splash News
17 of 35
17. Miss 'tude.
Source:Splash News
18 of 35
18. Shmood!
Source:Splash News
19 of 35
19. Kanye & Nori express their concern.
Source:Splash News
20 of 35
20. His x Hers.
Source:Getty
21 of 35
21. Daddy's baby.
Source:Splash News
22 of 35
22. North gives the paparazzi a piece of her mind.
Source:Getty
23 of 35
23. That menacing mean mug.
Source:Instagram
24 of 35
24. Nope, not satisfied.
Source:Splash News
25 of 35
25. North protects her mom, just like dad would.
Source:Instagram
26 of 35
26. Footsies with daddy.
Source:Instagram
27 of 35
27. Smile for what?
Source:Instagram
28 of 35
28. ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Kicking ass & taking names.
Source:Instagram
29 of 35
29. Looking just like her pops.
Source:Splash News
30 of 35
30. Completely and utterly fed up.
Source:Splash News
31 of 35
31. All black everything biker ballerina baby.
Source:Splash News
32 of 35
32. North clowns the paparazzi, just like dad would if he were there…
Source:Instagram
33 of 35
33. North wears her daddy's Cuban link chain.
Source:Instagram
34 of 35
34. North never minds the camera & just completely zones out.
Source:Getty
35 of 35
35. North captures Kanye's 2012 swag.
Yeezy For President: Noreaga Says He’ll Campaign For Kanye West, Talks North West’s Nickname was originally published on globalgrind.com