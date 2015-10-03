CLOSE
Yeezy For President: Noreaga Says He’ll Campaign For Kanye West, Talks North West’s Nickname

N.O.R.E

Kanye West continues to build more and more support since he announced that he’s running for President in 2020.

The latest to support the outspoken rapper is none other than legendary lyricist Noreaga. In exclusive TMZ footage, the Queens rapper is heard telling a reporter: “I’m going to be Kanye’s biggest supporter when he runs for President.” Nore also mentioned he won’t be able to actually vote for ‘Ye because of his criminal record.

He didn’t stop there.

Nore went on to talk about how honored he felt when he found out Kanye nicknamed his daughter North West, “Nori.” Earlier this year, ‘Ye mentioned he calls North “Nori” after Noreaga himself.

We think it’s only right that Kanye names his son “Capone.” Thoughts?

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Every Time North West Channeled Kanye West

