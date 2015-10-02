September Marks First Month No NFL Players Were Arrested In Six Years

No one would have thought that 15 percent of National Football League players would be injured by the end of September. What’s even more surprising? There were no NFL players arrested last month.

According to USA Today’s For The Win, September was the first calendar month in which no NFL player was arrested in six years. Ironically enough, the amount of penalties on the field have skyrocketed, with 733 being recorded in just the first three weeks of the season. If you add in all of the penalties that were declined or offset, that number jumps to 873.

It’s also possible that NFL players are taking Hall of Famer Cris Carter’s advice of using a “fall guy” in case athletes get in trouble with the law.

The odd “no arrests” statistic is welcome, however, as the league saw more than enough turmoil on and off the field last season from the likes of Adrian Peterson, Ray Rice, and golden boy Tom Brady. Stay tuned.

SOURCE: For The Win | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

