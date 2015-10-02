What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Vin Diesel Really Wants To Direct “Furious 8,” & More

Vin Diesel is never shy about going for what he wants, and the 48-year-old actor wants to take on the gig as director of Furious 8.

He wrote on Facebook that his mother told him, “Either you direct 8 yourself… or don’t do it.” But according to sources from the Fast & Furious set, it is unlikely Diesel will get to take a seat in the director’s chair anytime soon. Insiders say the studio isn’t happy with Diesel’s post, or the notion that he might direct. Although the insider claims “it will never happen,” Vin Diesel remains hopeful.

Despite once being deemed the sexiest woman in the world, Jennifer Lawrence lets her personality shine no matter what.

During an appearance on MTV News, the Hunger Games star did the Marshmallow dare by stuffing at least 10 of them in her mouth, and she even admitted to not washing her hands after she pees.

While sitting around the campfire with costars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth, she revealed, “I don’t wash my hands after I go to the bathroom.” Her totally grossed out co-star Liam added, “And then she likes to put her hands over your face.” Check out J. Law’s hilarious confessions on After Hours with Josh Horowitz in the clip above.

Nick Young is more than just an All-Star athlete; the 30-year-old LA Lakers star is trying his hand at acting.

According to reports, Young will star in a new sitcom/dramedy being shopped around called The Assist, in which BBWLA star Tami Roman will play Nick’s on-screen publicist.

Young admitted that acting is “a different element that I wanted to try. Basketball only lasts for so long so I wanted to branch out and see what else I could do. I don’t want to be [limited] to one category.” Check out the sneak peek above.

Chet Hanks is having quite a rough year. The eldest son of Tom Hanks is now admitting that he’s in rehab after smoking so much coke that his nose stopped up. He even revealed that he’s tried crack.

In a series of Instagram videos, he said, “A couple months ago, I was selling coke, doing coke until I couldn’t even snort it up my nose anymore ’cause it was so clogged. I even smoked crack. If I can change, you can change. There is a solution.”

The aspiring rapper – known as Chet Haze – is now working on bettering himself. Good luck, Chet.

SOURCE: Hollywood Reporter, US Magazine , The YBF, E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Youtube, Facebook

41 Pictures Of Paul Walker Through The Years (PHOTOS) Source:Getty Images 1 of 41 1. Paul Walker and co-star Vin Diesel accept their golden popcorn at the MTV Movie Awards in 2002. Source:Getty Images 2 of 41 2. Walker poses with his younger brother Cody at the Los Angeles premiere of "Timeline." Source:Getty Images 3 of 41 3. Penelope Cruz and Paul pose for cameras at the premiere of the film "Noel" in 2003. Source:Getty Images 4 of 41 4. Paul steps on stage alongside Ziyi Zhang to present an award at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards. Source:Getty Images 5 of 41 5. Paul and his "Into The Blue" castmate Jessica Alba kick it at the film's premiere in 2005. Source:Getty Images 6 of 41 6. Walker poses with Jason Biggs at the 2006 premiere of "Eight Below." Source:Getty Images 7 of 41 7. Paul takes a moment to pose with his four-legged co-stars at the "Eight Below" premiere in 2006. Source:Getty Images 8 of 41 8. Paul poses alongside David Zelon, the producer behind the "Fast & Furious" franchise, at the premiere of "Never Back Down" in 2008. Source:Getty Images 9 of 41 9. Paul and Jordana Brewster share a moment before the premiere of "Fast & Furious" in 2009. Source:Getty Images 10 of 41 10. Paul and Vin, who were not only co-stars, but close friends, share a laugh before heading in to the "Fast & Furious" premiere in 2009. Source:Getty Images 11 of 41 11. The "Fast & Furious 4" cast gather for a photocall in 2009. Source:Getty Images 12 of 41 12. A young Paul Walker takes to the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of "The Skulls" in 2000. Source:Getty Images 13 of 41 13. Paul poses at the 2001 premiere of "The Fast and the Furious." Source:Getty Images 14 of 41 14. Walker and other celebrities party the night away after the 2002 Oscar's. Source:Getty Images 15 of 41 15. Paul suits up for the Hollywood Film Festival in 2001. Source:Getty Images 16 of 41 16. Walker keeps it casual at an early screening of the 2001 film "Joy Ride." Source:Getty Images 17 of 41 17. Paul steps out in a crushed velvet suit jacket at the premiere of "Timeline" in 2003. Source:Getty Images 18 of 41 18. Paul Walker sports all black everything for the premiere of "Noel" in 2004. Source:Getty Images 19 of 41 19. Walker dresses down for the Sundance Film Festival in 2005. Source:Getty Images 20 of 41 20. Paul hits the Maxim Super Bowl Party in a hoodie and jeans in 2005. Source:Getty Images 21 of 41 21. A photographer catches Paul intensely watching the races at the 3rd Annual Cadillac Super Bowl Grand Prix in 2005. Source:Getty Images 22 of 41 22. Check out those baby blues. Source:Getty Images 23 of 41 23. Walker suits up for a race at the Cadillac Super Bowl Grand Prix. Source:Getty Images 24 of 41 24. Paul was all smiles on the 2005 MTV Movie Awards red carpet. Source:Getty Images 25 of 41 25. A close-up of Paul at the premiere of Disney's "Eight Below" in 2006. Source:Getty Images 26 of 41 26. Paul kicks it backstage at the MTV2 "Rock Countdown." Source:Getty Images 27 of 41 27. Walker stepped out looking dapper for the premiere of "Flags of Our Fathers" in 2006. Source:Getty Images 28 of 41 28. Walker sports a fitted black suit for the 2008 premiere of "Never Back Down." Source:Getty Images 29 of 41 29. Paul proudly struts down the red carpet at the "Fast & Furious" premiere in 2008. Source:Getty Images 30 of 41 30. Paul sports a shiny sport coat, black button down, denim and his million dollar smile for the European premiere of "Fast & Furious." Source:Getty Images 31 of 41 31. Paul and the rest of the "Fast & Furious" family gather for a photocall for "Fast & Furious 4" in 2009. Source:Getty Images 32 of 41 32. Walker sports classic black and white for the 2009 European premiere of "Fast & Furious 4." Source:Getty Images 33 of 41 33. Paul Walker happily fields questions from reporters during a summer press tour in 2009. Source:Getty Images 34 of 41 34. Paul at the "Fast & Furious" premiere in Madrid in 2009. Source:Getty Images 35 of 41 35. Walker poses for promo photos while shooting "Fast & Furious 5" in Rome in 2011. Source:Getty Images 36 of 41 36. Paul Walker taking questions during a "Fast & Furious 5" press conference. Source:Getty Images 37 of 41 37. Walker heads to the ballpark during a little downtime for a L.A. Dodgers game in 2011. Source:Getty Images 38 of 41 38. Paul and the rest of the "Fast & Furious" crew accept an award for their amazing work at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards. Source:Getty Images 39 of 41 39. Paul and Vin deliver a little speech at CinemaCon 2013. Source:Getty Images 40 of 41 40. Walker rocks blue and purple for the "Fast & Furious 6" world premiere in 2013. Source:Getty Images 41 of 41 41. We could never get enough of Paul's smile! 41 Pictures Of Paul Walker Through The Years (PHOTOS)

