What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Vin Diesel Really Wants To Direct “Furious 8,” & More

Vin Diesel took to Facebook to explain that his mother told him: "Either you direct 8 yourself... or don’t do it.”

Vin Diesel is never shy about going for what he wants, and the 48-year-old actor wants to take on the gig as director of Furious 8.

He wrote on Facebook that his mother told him, “Either you direct 8 yourself… or don’t do it.” But according to sources from the Fast & Furious set, it is unlikely Diesel will get to take a seat in the director’s chair anytime soon. Insiders say the studio isn’t happy with Diesel’s post, or the notion that he might direct. Although the insider claims “it will never happen,” Vin Diesel remains hopeful.

Despite once being deemed the sexiest woman in the world, Jennifer Lawrence lets her personality shine no matter what.

During an appearance on MTV Newsthe Hunger Games star did the Marshmallow dare by stuffing at least 10 of them in her mouth, and she even admitted to not washing her hands after she pees.

While sitting around the campfire with costars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth, she revealed, “I don’t wash my hands after I go to the bathroom.” Her totally grossed out co-star Liam added, “And then she likes to put her hands over your face.” Check out J. Law’s hilarious confessions on After Hours with Josh Horowitz in the clip above.

Instagram Photo

Nick Young is more than just an All-Star athlete; the 30-year-old LA Lakers star is trying his hand at acting.

According to reports, Young will star in a new sitcom/dramedy being shopped around called The Assist, in which BBWLA star Tami Roman will play Nick’s on-screen publicist.

Young admitted that acting is “a different element that I wanted to try. Basketball only lasts for so long so I wanted to branch out and see what else I could do. I don’t want to be [limited] to one category.” Check out the sneak peek above.

Instagram Photo

Chet Hanks is having quite a rough year. The eldest son of Tom Hanks is now admitting that he’s in rehab after smoking so much coke that his nose stopped up. He even revealed that he’s tried crack.

Instagram Photo

In a series of Instagram videos, he said, “A couple months ago, I was selling coke, doing coke until I couldn’t even snort it up my nose anymore ’cause it was so clogged. I even smoked crack. If I can change, you can change. There is a solution.”

The aspiring rapper – known as Chet Haze – is now working on bettering himself. Good luck, Chet.

SOURCE: Hollywood Reporter, US Magazine , The YBF, E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Youtube, Facebook 

41 Pictures Of Paul Walker Through The Years (PHOTOS)

41 Pictures Of Paul Walker Through The Years (PHOTOS)

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Vin Diesel Really Wants To Direct “Furious 8,” & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

Chet Hanks , drugs , furious 8 , jennifer lawrence , Movies , Nick Young , VIN DIESEL , what's happening in hip-pop

photos
