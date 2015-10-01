CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Wesley Snipes On Whether He’d Ever Work With Caitlyn Jenner [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Actor, producer and martial artist Wesley Snipes chats with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show about what viewers can expect from his new show, “The Player” on NBC and his long and diverse career.

He reveals the biggest lesson he’s learned about working entertainment industry over the span of his long career, and whether he’d return to the multi-million dollar Marvel “Blade” franchise that he is so fondly known for his role in. Plus, he even talks about his feelings on Caitlyn JennerClick on the audio player to hear all of that and more in this wide-ranging exclusive interview!

