Six-Year-Old Boy Gets Plastic Surgery On His Ears After Being Bullied

A six-year old boy in Utah has gone under the knife after being bullied by his classmates. First-grader Gage Berger was reportedly teased for his “elf ears” and his parents decided the only way to fix the problem would be plastic surgery.

Understandably, the parents worried that the bullying would cause permanent damage.The boy’s mother Kallie explained her concerns to Inside Edition: “He just gets really down on himself and he thinks, ‘I’m not good enough.’”

Gage also spoke with Inside Edition, saying: “I just don’t want to be made fun of.” His parents claim the two-hour procedure was simple and worth it. Some doctors agree that it will help avoid lifelong emotional trauma.

But, plastic surgery for a six-year old? We’re not sure about this.

Take Our Poll

(function(d,c,j){if(!d.getElementById(j)){var pd=d.createElement(c),s;pd.id=j;pd.src=’http://s1.wp.com/wp-content/mu-plugins/shortcodes/js/polldaddy-shortcode.js’;s=d.getElementsByTagName(c)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(pd,s);} else if(typeof jQuery !==’undefined’)jQuery(d.body).trigger(‘pd-script-load’);}(document,’script’,’pd-polldaddy-loader’));

SOURCE: NY Daily News | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter

SEE ALSO: Here’s Why Thousands Of Teens Are Getting Back-To-School Surgery

SEE ALSO: Karrueche Talks Plastic Surgery Plans

15 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110277”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4110277″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110277″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110277” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); The 15 Most Adorable Celebrity Kids Of 2015 So Far Source:Instagram 1 of 15 1. This boy buried himself. No help needed. — Wiz Khalifa on his son 'The Bash' Source:Instagram 2 of 15 2. My babies a supermodel #ProudDad #chance @callmepumpkin — Diddy on his daughter Chance Source:Instagram 3 of 15 3. 😜😜 — Kourtney Kardashian's reaction to her son Mason playing with Justin Bieber Source:Instagram 4 of 15 4. Tap shuffle step. — Kourtney on Penelope's dance skills Source:Instagram 5 of 15 5. Happy Valentine's Day 🐝🐝💋💋 — from Beyonce and Blue Ivy Source:Instagram 6 of 15 6. Juicy Man On Set At Work Today! Too Much Fun. Filming On The Famous Street Where They Shot Seinfeld.. #ICanDoThat — Ciara on bringing baby Future to work day Source:Instagram 7 of 15 7. This is as close as he was gettin… He ain't bout that life 😩😂 — Sarah Vivan on Dwayne Carter III Source:Instagram 8 of 15 8. Baby Girl was excited and shocked to get her #DocMcStuffins Easter Basket from @platinum_eventz … #ThisGirlKeepsMeLaughing #HerOMGface LOL #DocLaiyah — Monica on her daughter Laiyah Source:Instagram 9 of 15 9. The day you were born, the world had to make room for a little more Fancy✨👑🎀👛💎💅💕 #DylanSkye #BoshPrincess #YouWereBornToSparkle #SparkleAndShineDarling #BoshFamily #HerIdeaOfGettingReadyForBed — Adrienne Bosh on her princess Dylan Skye Source:Instagram 10 of 15 10. My snuggle bear — Kim Kardashian on her daughter North West Source:Instagram 11 of 15 11. Kelly Rowland's son Titan getting love from his father Tim Witherspoon. Source:Instagram 12 of 15 12. Cousin play time… Curly Cue and Blue:) — Tia Mowry on her son Cree playing with his cousin. Source:Instagram 13 of 15 13. Aasim x Skylar Look Just Alike.. 🙌💯 #Blessed — Mendeecees on father time with his kids. Source:Instagram 14 of 15 14. Having so much fun w my baby @sjprince_ ! 🌴🌝🌴🌝🌴 — Daphne Joy enjoying a beach day with SJ, her son with 50 Cent Source:Instagram 15 of 15 15. Someone more important than me had the honors of holding the game ball…. — Jamie Foxx on his daughter Annalise getting a game ball Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4110277”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4110277″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4110277″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4110277” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Six-Year-Old Boy Gets Plastic Surgery On His Ears After Being Bullied The 15 Most Adorable Celebrity Kids Of 2015 So Far jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110277”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110277″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110277″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110277” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Six-Year-Old Boy Gets Plastic Surgery On His Ears After Being Bullied was originally published on globalgrind.com