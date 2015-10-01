A six-year old boy in Utah has gone under the knife after being bullied by his classmates. First-grader Gage Berger was reportedly teased for his “elf ears” and his parents decided the only way to fix the problem would be plastic surgery.
Understandably, the parents worried that the bullying would cause permanent damage.The boy’s mother Kallie explained her concerns to Inside Edition: “He just gets really down on himself and he thinks, ‘I’m not good enough.’”
Gage also spoke with Inside Edition, saying: “I just don’t want to be made fun of.” His parents claim the two-hour procedure was simple and worth it. Some doctors agree that it will help avoid lifelong emotional trauma.
But, plastic surgery for a six-year old? We’re not sure about this.
SOURCE: NY Daily News | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter
Six-Year-Old Boy Gets Plastic Surgery On His Ears After Being Bullied was originally published on globalgrind.com