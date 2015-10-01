Juicy J “Tap Back” (NEW VIDEO)

Juicy J has a knack for keeping it ratchet. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that his new video “Tap Back” stays true to his trill nature.

The Memphis star recruits a handful of A-1 ladies to give his whips a nice car wash, all while showing off their bodacious bodies. When it comes to making bangers for the strip club, Uncle Juicy shows us why he’s one of the best.

Take a gander at his newest video, which is fresh off his new mixtape 100% Juice.

