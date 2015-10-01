CLOSE
Music
Home

Juicy J “Tap Back” (NEW VIDEO)

0 reads
Leave a comment

Juicy J has a knack for keeping it ratchet. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that his new video “Tap Back” stays true to his trill nature.

The Memphis star recruits a handful of A-1 ladies to give his whips a nice car wash, all while showing off their bodacious bodies. When it comes to making bangers for the strip club, Uncle Juicy shows us why he’s one of the best.

Take a gander at his newest video, which is fresh off his new mixtape 100% Juice.

13 photos Launch gallery

Wiz Khalifa's Newly Single Social Media Accounts Are Getting Weirder By The Day (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Juicy J “Tap Back” (NEW VIDEO)

Wiz Khalifa's Newly Single Social Media Accounts Are Getting Weirder By The Day (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110088”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110088″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110088″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110088” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

 

Juicy J “Tap Back” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Juicy J , new video

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close