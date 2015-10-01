CLOSE
15 Reported Dead In Mass Shooting At Oregon’s Umpqua Community College

Shooting In Lower Manhattan Federal Building

UPDATED: Thursday, October 1, 2015 2:35 PM EST

According to multiple media sites citing Oregon State Police, 15 people are now reported dead in the Oregon community college shooting.

Police in Oregon responded to a reported shooting at Umpqua Community College Thursday afternoon, NBC reports.

According to the news site, a spokesman for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed officers responded to the college, which is located in Roseburg.

While the NY Daily News reports that 20 people were injured in the shooting, police have yet to confirm any injuries or fatalities.

This is a developing story.

20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church

