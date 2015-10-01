CLOSE
Music
Tinashe & Chris Brown “Player” (NEW MUSIC)

Tinashe

It’s about damn time these two got together.

With the success of Tinashe’s “All Hands On Deck” and the growing popularity of Chris Brown’s new single “Liquor,” it’s no surprise that these two pop stars decided to combine forces and create an R&B/dance-infused single together.

“You better stay up, player/ you better keep up, player/ cause tonight is a game changer,” sings Tinashe.

“Player” is off Tinashe’s forthcoming Joyride album, which is slated to drop before the year is out. In the meantime, listen to Tinashe and Breezy’s new jam below.

Tinashe & Chris Brown “Player” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

