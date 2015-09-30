In the latest installment of Paternity Test Tuesday, two former co-workers hash it out. He’s fresh out of jail, she’s working at Claire’s. She swears she hasn’t slept with anybody other than him, but he’s harping on some text messages from a guy in Miami- who’s telling the truth? Listen to the audio players and see if the baby is his or not!

So, what were the results? Hit play on the audio player and find out the conclusion!

Hear more paternity results right here and tune in every Tuesday for Paternity Test Tuesdays live!

Former Sam’s Club Co-Workers Take Paternity Test [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

