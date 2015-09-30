Lana Del Rey “Music To Watch Boys To” (NEW VIDEO)

Lana is so dreamy.
On the heels of releasing her third studio album Honeymoon, Lana Del Rey drops a whimsical new visual for her album cut “Music To Watch Boys To.”
Because women need soundtracks while scouting out hotties, too.
Like most LDR visuals, “Music To Watch Boys To” features an old Hollywood effect with a vintage overlay. Lana can be see lounging on a beach chair while images of hot men flash on the screen. The “High By The Beach” singer eventually takes a dip in crystal blue waters with her friends before the video subtly fades out.
Lana’s Honeymoon debuted at number two on Billboard, right behind Drake and Future’s impromptu What A Time To Be Alive mixtape.
Check out her new visual above.
Lana Del Rey's Most Enchanting Pictures (PHOTOS)
Source:GQ
1 of 39
1. In the nude for GQ.
Source:Lana Del Rey Tropico Promotion
2 of 39
2. Lana is a sexy angel with a red lip and a redder rose.
Source:Lana Del Rey Born To Die Promotion
3 of 39
3. Born to die beauty.
Source:YouTube
4 of 39
4. A$AP Rocky & Lana Del Rey ridin' it in the "National Anthem" video.
Source:NYLON
5 of 39
5. Striped starlet in NYLON mag.
Source:NYLON
6 of 39
6. Goth beauty in NYLON.
Source:Getty
7 of 39
7. Red velvet woman.
Source:Getty
8 of 39
8. Lace and leather.
Source:L' Officiel Paris
9 of 39
9. Widow chic in L' Officiel Paris.
Source:H&M
10 of 39
10. Lana is a dream for H&M.
Source:Lana Del Rey Born To Die Promotion
11 of 39
11. Workin' that hat.
Source:Lana Del Rey Promotional
12 of 39
12. She's an American woman.
Source:Lana Del Rey Promotional
13 of 39
13. Lana's got that summertime sadness.
Source:Vogue
14 of 39
14. Vogue Australia realness.
Source:Vogue
15 of 39
15. Fierce in Vogue Italia.
Source:Vogue
16 of 39
16. Kick 'em up.
Source:Vogue
17 of 39
17. Shhh.
Source:Vogue
18 of 39
18. Those nails, that eyeliner, that tat.
Source:Complex
19 of 39
19. Blushin' beauty.
Source:WENN
20 of 39
20. Lady in red.
Source:Lana Del Rey Promotional
21 of 39
21. 'Merica.
Source:Lovecat
22 of 39
22. Mouth full of diamonds.
Source:Vogue UK
23 of 39
23. Lookin' back at it.
Source:Lana Del Rey Promotional
24 of 39
24. Lana's pussy tastes like Pepsi-Cola.
Source:Lana Del Rey Promotional
25 of 39
25. Bad.
Source:Lana Del Rey Promotional
26 of 39
26. Topless and vulnerable.
Source:Instagram
27 of 39
27. Roses are red…
Source:Instagram
28 of 39
28. She makes smoking look good…
Source:Instagram
29 of 39
29. Real good.
30 of 39
30. Cape chic at the Met Ball.
31 of 39
31. Down on the west coast…
Source:Splash/Jaguar
32 of 39
32. She drives a Jag.
Source:Splash
33 of 39
33. Doin' the Miley.
Source:Lana Del Rey Promotional
34 of 39
34. NYC baby.
Source:YouTube
35 of 39
35. Lana in her "Bel-Air" video.
Source:Lana Promotional Photos
36 of 39
36. Smoldering.
Source:Vogue Italia.
37 of 39
37. Mellow Yellow Lana.
Source:WENN
38 of 39
38. Shy gal.
Source:WENN
39 of 39
39. Guns N Roses.
