CLOSE
Music
Home

Lana Del Rey “Music To Watch Boys To” (NEW VIDEO)

0 reads
Leave a comment

Lana is so dreamy.

On the heels of releasing her third studio album Honeymoon, Lana Del Rey drops a whimsical new visual for her album cut “Music To Watch Boys To.”

Because women need soundtracks while scouting out hotties, too.

Like most LDR visuals, “Music To Watch Boys To” features an old Hollywood effect with a vintage overlay. Lana can be see lounging on a beach chair while images of hot men flash on the screen. The “High By The Beach” singer eventually takes a dip in crystal blue waters with her friends before the video subtly fades out.

Lana’s Honeymoon debuted at number two on Billboard, right behind Drake and Future’s impromptu What A Time To Be Alive mixtape.

Check out her new visual above.

39 photos Launch gallery

Lana Del Rey's Most Enchanting Pictures (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Lana Del Rey “Music To Watch Boys To” (NEW VIDEO)

Lana Del Rey's Most Enchanting Pictures (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109840”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109840″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109840″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109840” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Lana Del Rey “Music To Watch Boys To” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

LANA DEL REY , new video

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close