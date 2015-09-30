CLOSE
Congrats! Jojo Simmons & His Girlfriend Expecting Their First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Jojo Simmons, who is expecting his first child with girlfriend Tanice.

Congratulations are in order for Jojo Simmons, who is expecting his first child with makeup artist girlfriend Tanice.

The Run’s House star took to Instagram on his 26th birthday yesterday to thank everyone for the b-day wishes and break the news:

Jojo celebrated his birthday with a custom cake shaped like an Adidas shoe box, and Tanice gave her man a nice warm birthday shout-out, which you can read in the caption above.

Meanwhile, sis Angela Simmons offered her own blessings:

We can’t wait to meet their bundle of joy.

SOURCE: Twitter, Instagram | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Congrats! Jojo Simmons & His Girlfriend Expecting Their First Child Together was originally published on globalgrind.com

angela simmons , Babies , Jojo Simmons , pregnancy , pregnant , rev run , russell simmons , simmons family

