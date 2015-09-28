CLOSE
Yazz The Greatest Talks Being Mentored By Will Smith And Jamie Foxx [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Friend of “The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowYazz The Greatest called in to talk “Empire!”

He dispels rumors of cattiness on set, and discusses what its like to have legendary names like Will Smith and Jamie Foxx help nurture his career and guide him into making good decisions.

Listen to Yazz chop it up with us, and check out our previous interviews right here.

Tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C to hear us live!

    Yazz The Greatest Talks Being Mentored By Will Smith And Jamie Foxx [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

