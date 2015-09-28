CLOSE
Fetty Wap Sends Thank You Message To Fans After His Motorcycle Crash

Fetty Wap Visits Music Choice

Fetty Wap is still recovering after his involvement in a bad motorcycle accident that had Twitter going crazy over the weekend.

The “My Way” emcee was riding his motorcycle in his hometown of Paterson, NJ when he collided with another driver and was rushed to the hospital shortly after. The hitmaker’s DJ offered an update on Saturday, saying Fetty was doing alright and going to make it. Last night, Fetty took to Instagram to give his fans an update of his own, revealing he broke his leg in three places.

Once Fetty heals, he’ll have to deal with three big tickets. According to reports, the New Jersey native was issued fines for driving without a license, driving without insurance, and for failing to provide a valid registration card.

That should all be secondary to him making a speedy recovery.

SOURCE: Instagram, Us Weekly

Fetty Wap Sends Thank You Message To Fans After His Motorcycle Crash was originally published on globalgrind.com

