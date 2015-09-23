Although the infamous Drake vs. Meek Mill beef seems to have blown over, Drizzy and Future‘s collaboration may be a big, fat, insult to injury for Meek. Don’t believe it? Headkrack did all the research! Click on the audio player to hear more details on this news in this edition of Hip-Hop Spot!
Why Meek Mill Continues To Lose After The Release Of Drake And Future’s Mixtape [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com