Tisha Campbell’s Mac & Cheese Cupcakes Recipe Will Seriously Change Your Life

We dare you to get through this post without salivating.

Chef Huda is back with another installment of her delightful The Kitchen Table series and this time her friend Tisha Campbell, who just happens to be one of our favorite TV actresses of all time, is teaching us how to make her extra special macaroni and cheese cupcakes.

You may know Tisha from her incredible television career on classic sitcoms like Martin and My Wife & Kids, but did you know she is also a maven in the kitchen? #TeamBeautiful was lucky enough to get the dish on one of her top secret recipes. Pun intended.

Her macaroni and cheese cupcakes are not only cute, they’re the perfect scrumptious snack for any beauty/hostess who wants to leave a long-lasting impression at her next get-together. And, they double as the perfect little treat that won’t ruin your waistline. The struggle is so real.

There are lots of cheeses you can use, like cheddar or Muenster, but Tisha’s absolute favorite is smoked Gouda. As a kid, Tisha loved experimenting with different recipes in her grandma’s kitchen. From a young age, she learned that using Gouda and some dry mustard is the secret to making a delectable pasta dish.

Get the steps on Tisha’s legendary mac, below:

Start off by putting your pasta on the stove to boil. While it cooks, mix your dry ingredients (including the mustard) with your cheese, milk and eggs. As soon as you’re done with your cheese mix, pour it on top of your boiled and drained pasta. Next, grab your cupcake pan and press breadcrumbs, cheddar cheese and olive oil at the bottom of your cupcake cups.

After that, scoop in some of the mac and cheese in each portion of the pan. Then, stick your filled-in cupcake pan into the oven at 350 degrees for twenty minutes. Don’t forget to prepare some greens while the mac and cheese is cooking for a healthy, balanced meal!

Once your cupcakes are done, share them with friends and family. They’re the perfect combo with some ice cold Coca Colas. With a snack this delicious, there’s no doubt you’ll be the life of the party!

Cheers, darlings!

For the full recipe, click here

Tisha Campbell's Mac & Cheese Cupcakes Recipe Will Seriously Change Your Life

