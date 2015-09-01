Janet Jackson Kicks Off Her ‘Unbreakable’ Tour With New Song Featuring Missy Elliott

Janet Jackson doesn’t miss a beat!

Ms. Jackson kicked off her highly anticipated ‘Unbreakable‘ world tour in Vancouver Monday night and revealed some amazing surprises.

At one point in the show, Janet became overcome with emotion and cried. She was also emotional as she performed ‘Scream‘, the duet with her late brother Michael Jackson. She went through her decades of hits including ‘Rhythm Nation‘, ‘Nasty‘, ‘Miss you much‘ but also including new songs ‘No Sleep‘ and a new club banger with Missy Elliott!

Take a look at highlights of the show below.

At 49 years old, Janet still got it!

We haven’t heard an official title for her new song with Missy but it’s reportedly called “Burn it up” and we can’t wait to hear it. Missy also responded to fans reactions of the new song on Twitter.

Are you guys going to the tour? Check out the dates for the second leg of the tour below.

2015 “Unbreakable” Tour Dates:

January 12, 2016 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

January 13 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

January 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Sleep Train Arena

January 16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

January 19 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena

January 21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

January 23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

January 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

January 27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

January 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

January 30 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

February 1 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

February 2 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

February 5 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

February 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ CONSOL Energy Center

February 17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

February 19 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center

February 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

February 24- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

February 26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

February 29 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

March 1 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

March 3- Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

March 4 – Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

March 6 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

March 8 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

March 9 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

Welcome Back, Ms. Jackson: A Look Back At Janet Jackson's Best Videos 1 of 12 1. Janet Jackson Drops 'No Sleep' Janet was giving us so much modern-day "That's The Way Love Goes" in her new visual with J.Cole that it got us thinking about all of the Janet videos we've loved over the years. Whenever she came out with a new visual you know we spent daaays trying to learn her moves, and we lived for all of the fashion. Flip ahead for a look at some of her best clips. 2 of 12 2. Nasty Boys 3 of 12 3. I Get So Lonely 4 of 12 4. Rhythm Nation 5 of 12 5. That's The Way Love Goes 6 of 12 6. The Pleasure Principle 7 of 12 7. Runaway 8 of 12 8. Doesn't Really Matter 9 of 12 9. Miss You Much 10 of 12 10. You Want This 11 of 12 11. Alright 12 of 12 12. If

