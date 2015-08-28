Russell Wilson Talks His Destiny To Be With Ciara, Plays Patty Cake With Future Zahir

The Seahawks’ Russell Wilson has really been shaping up to be a class act, and it’s not hard to see in him the same qualities that Ciara fell in love with. Wilson and Ciara have been spending a lot of time together, and Wilson has even been bonding with Ciara’s son, Future Zahir.

Zahir’s biological father isn’t too happy about the bond that Wilson seems to be forming with his son, but people with sense can see that Wilson is a good guy. Ciara gave her two cents about that situation, and her new relationship overall, but now it’s Wilson’s turn to speak.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Wilson talks about how he and Cici Met, being celibate with her, and bonds with baby Future in the process. As far as how they met, it was through a mutual friend six months ago, and Wilson says he told his friends before they met that he was going to end up with her.

On meeting Ciara, and celibacy:

“She was on tour,” Wilson said, “and I was looking at her in the mirror 15 minutes before she went onstage. God said, ‘I need you to lead her.’ ” Wilson smiled. “I was like, ‘Really? Right now?’ ” Right away, Wilson asked her if she would be OK with taking all “that extra stuff off the table.” She agreed.

“I knew God had brought me into her life to bless her and for her to bless me and to bless so many people with the impact that she has and I have,” said Wilson. “He has anointed both of us — he’s calling for us to do something miraculous and special.” Wilson then quoted the book of Romans: “For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.”

“The thing about Russell is he’s real,” Ciara tells me. “And that was a moment that got real real.” She tells me he had no problem with her saucy video for “Dance Like We’re Making Love,” where she writhes in a see-through outfit. “We share similar views on pretty much everything. It’s just superorganic.”

The interviewer actually caught a sweet moment where Wilson took a break to play with Ciara’s son before getting back to practice. Here’s that moment:

Wilson lets his faceplate slip only once at camp; it’s when Ciara’s tiny son, Future, shows up with his nanny. Wilson trots to the sideline and takes 10 minutes to roll the kid a ball, play patty-cake and exchange high-fives. It’s a rare unscripted — or seemingly unscripted — moment for Wilson, whose greatest trait as a quarterback is his escapability on the field with defenders and off the field with the media.

Aaaaaw, Wilson seems like a genuinely good catch. And after experiencing an ashy, this is probably the relationship redemption Cici needed.

