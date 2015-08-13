Lamar Odom Was Spotted Stalking Khloe Kardashian On Her Way To SoulCycle

Word on the street is, Lamar Odom is stalking Khloe Kardashian. According to reports, Odom snuck up on Kardashian at 6:45 Wednesday morning, as she arrived to her SoulCycle class in Beverly Hills, and launched a verbal attack.

An eyewitness tells us Lamar was demanding that she talk to him. She kept walking as he was screaming. At that point Lamar touched Khloe’s arm and she screamed at him, “Get off of me, get off of me. Stop. Stop.”

Another eyewitness asked Khloe if she wanted them to call the cops, and Lamar screamed, “You’re not going to call the cops on Lamar Odom.”

Khloe then screamed, “How did you know I was here?” He didn’t give a clear answer.

Kardashian was spooked by the incident, but reportedly ran to her car and drove away. The couple’s divorce was finalized last month. Hopefully Khloe K will do what she needs to do for the sake of her safety, even if it means getting a restraining order. This isn’t the first time reports have surfaced about Lamar’s stalkerish behavior toward her.

