CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Misty Copeland’s Black Girl Magic Shines On The Cover Of Essence

0 reads
Leave a comment
Misty Copeland Essence Cover

Source: Dennis Leupold / Essence

Misty Copeland is our shero.

As the principal ballerina at the American Ballet Theatre, Misty is a shiny example of perseverance, talent and determination. The decorated dancer covers the September issue of Essence in all her beautiful Black girl glory and if you haven’t heard her story by now, you may want to pick up a copy.

“I never knew it was going to get to this level,” she says in the glossy. “There are a lot of times when I wish it wasn’t so much. But I wanted this type of exposure for the dance community. I wanted it to be an opportunity for me to educate people and get them to become ballet fans and to educate them on what it means to be a Black dancer—a Black ballet dancer…”

Misty is gorgeous as she soars through the air (formally called an “attitude derriere”) in a flowing Zimmermann gown.

Head over to Essence for more photos.

RELATED STORIES:

Misty Copeland Is Headed To Broadway As A Leading Lady

Misty Copeland Becomes First Black Principal Dancer At ABT

Kanye West, Misty Copeland & Laverne Cox Named On Time Magazine’s Most Influential People [COVERS]

8 photos Launch gallery

Misty Copeland's Historic Performance In 'Swan Lake' Is Even Better In Photos

Continue reading Misty Copeland’s Black Girl Magic Shines On The Cover Of Essence

Misty Copeland's Historic Performance In 'Swan Lake' Is Even Better In Photos

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2807687”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2807687″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2807687″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2807687” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Misty Copeland’s Black Girl Magic Shines On The Cover Of Essence was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Misty Copeland

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close