SWV “Ain’t No Man” (NEW MUSIC)

SWV is back.

The legendary ‘90s R&B trio reunites once again for a new album. The trio can be heard picking up where they left off in the ’90s, as Coko, Taj, and Lelee show off their powerful voices in their new song “Ain’t No Man.”

The group first parted ways back in 1998. Since their 2005 reunion, they released an album titled, I Missed Us in 2012. “Ain’t No Man” will be featured on their upcoming album due out October 30. As of yet, SWV’s album is untitled.

In the meantime, you can catch them in their new reality tv series, SWV Reunited. Stream the single below and let us know what you think.

SOURCE: Rap-Up | PHOTO CREDIT: N/A

