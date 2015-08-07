CLOSE
Music
Home

SWV “Ain’t No Man” (NEW MUSIC)

0 reads
Leave a comment

SWV - Ain't No Man single cover

SWV is back.

The legendary ‘90s R&B trio reunites once again for a new album. The trio can be heard picking up where they left off in the ’90s, as Coko, Taj, and Lelee show off their powerful voices in their new song “Ain’t No Man.”

The group first parted ways back in 1998. Since their 2005 reunion, they released an album titled, I Missed Us in 2012. “Ain’t No Man” will be featured on their upcoming album due out October 30. As of yet, SWV’s album is untitled.

In the meantime, you can catch them in their new reality tv series, SWV Reunited. Stream the single below and let us know what you think.

SOURCE: Rap-Up | PHOTO CREDIT: N/A

Amber Rose, Marcus Pollack

What Your Favorite Celebs From The '90s & 2000s Look Like Now

10 photos Launch gallery

What Your Favorite Celebs From The '90s & 2000s Look Like Now

Continue reading What Your Favorite Celebs From The ’90s & 2000s Look Like Now

What Your Favorite Celebs From The '90s & 2000s Look Like Now

SWV “Ain’t No Man” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

'90s R&B , Ain't No Man , new music , SWV

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 18 hours ago
02.06.19
Support Emerges For the College Professor Who Accused…
 19 hours ago
02.06.19
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 1 day ago
02.06.19
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj
DJ Envy Admits To Blackballing Nicki Minaj
 3 days ago
02.04.19
21 Savage’s Lawyer Reportedly Issues Statement, Says Arrest…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show’s Most Basic Moments…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
Black Director Chinonye Chukwu Makes History At Sundance
 4 days ago
02.03.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close