Chevy Woods Feat. Post Malone & PJ “Getcha Some” (NEW MUSIC)

A new Chevy Woods track is just what we need to get through work on this dry Thursday – and look what we have here…

The Pittsburgh native is joined by Post Malone and PJ on his latest musical contribution to hip-hop. “Getcha Some” is perfect to twerk to, as the trio raps about stacking cash by any means necessary.

“It tells the story of wanting to get some money in any possible way,” Chevy Woods told Complex in their premiere. “Like, fuck what people think or say, your job is your job and if you want some cash you gotta go getcha some by any means.”

He also talked about how he met Post Malone, who is one of our favorite new artists:

“I met Post through a mutual friend from Dallas,” Chevy Woods explained. “He happened to be in L.A. at the same time as I was in the studio working with PJ on the record. He came to the studio, we met, we talked. I was already familiar with a few of his records. The song ‘Getcha Some’ just made sense. He laid a dope verse and here we are today with a cool record.”

Below, you can listen to what was accomplished when they all put their heads together. We think it’s pretty dope.

SOURCE: Complex | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

