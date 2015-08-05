CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Lenny Kravitz Laughs Off #Penisgate With A Hilarious Text From Steven Tyler

The rock Gods have bestowed a blessing upon us.

0 reads
Leave a comment
FRANCE-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COGNAC

Source: GUILLAUME SOUVANT / Getty

It’s not everyday you get a chance to see Lenny Kravitz‘ junk live in concert, but thank God for the little big things.

Lenny Kravtiz was rocking out in tight leather pants (commando) when his pants ripped and exposed his pierced penis. The prayers of millions of women across the globe were answered in that very moment. Being the rocker that he is, Lenny continued playing after the mishap.

He later posted a hilarious text he received from rock legend Steven Tyler about #penisgate.

Clearly, Lenny is taking it all in stride. If you want to check out the NSFW video of the pants split, you can check out the vine here. 

But you didn’t see that from us.

RELATED STORIES:

5 Things We Learned About Lenny Kravitz On “Oprah’s Master’s Class”

FAB OR FUG: Lenny Kravitz Swaddles Himself In A Huge Scarf

Lenny Kravitz’s Career As An Interior Designer Is Really Taking Off

13 photos Launch gallery

Drake's Old Boo Zoe Kravitz & Lisa Bonet Attend 'Divergent' Screening

Continue reading Lenny Kravitz Laughs Off #Penisgate With A Hilarious Text From Steven Tyler

Drake's Old Boo Zoe Kravitz & Lisa Bonet Attend 'Divergent' Screening

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2806856”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2806856″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2806856″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2806856” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Lenny Kravitz Laughs Off #Penisgate With A Hilarious Text From Steven Tyler was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Lenny Kravtiz , steven tyler

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close