CLOSE
Music
Home

D.R.A.M. Feat. Donnie Trumpet “$” (NEW MUSIC)

0 reads
Leave a comment
D.R.A.M.

Source: n/a / D.R.A.M.

D.R.A.M. is at it again with another addictive track, and he’s collaborating with Donnie Trumpet once more to get the job done.

The Virginia vocalist just released a brand new song with the Social Experiment musician called “$,” and it’s all about inspiring and bringing out the hustle within each listener.

Premiered by Pitchfork earlier today, the Gabe Niles and Bub Ruth-produced song comes in time for D.R.A.M.’s birthday this week, and is the best way to kick the Monday blue’s.

D.R.A.M. is going on tour with Chance The Rapper, and will be joined by The Social Experiment, this Fall.

Check out the new addictive track from D.R.A.M. and Donnie Trumpet below.

D.R.A.M. Feat. Donnie Trumpet “$” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

$ , d.r.a.m. , donnie trumpet , new music

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close