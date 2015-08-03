D.R.A.M. is at it again with another addictive track, and he’s collaborating with Donnie Trumpet once more to get the job done.

The Virginia vocalist just released a brand new song with the Social Experiment musician called “$,” and it’s all about inspiring and bringing out the hustle within each listener.

Premiered by Pitchfork earlier today, the Gabe Niles and Bub Ruth-produced song comes in time for D.R.A.M.’s birthday this week, and is the best way to kick the Monday blue’s.

D.R.A.M. is going on tour with Chance The Rapper, and will be joined by The Social Experiment, this Fall.

Check out the new addictive track from D.R.A.M. and Donnie Trumpet below.

D.R.A.M. Feat. Donnie Trumpet “$” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

