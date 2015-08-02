If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Round-Up: Bobby Brown’s Wife Rushed To The Hospital, Jericho The Lion Confirmed Alive, & More!

Bobby Brown‘s wife has reportedly been rushed to the hospital. According to TMZ, Alicia Etheredge was taken in an ambulance after suffering a seizure following Bobbi Kristina‘s funeral. Upon arriving at an Atlanta hospital, she was able to walk inside without assistance. Etheredge recently gave birth to her second child with Brown, a daughter named Bodhi. [TMZ]

Yesterday, people were outraged when it was reported that Cecil the Lion‘s brother, Jericho, had been killed illegally by poachers in Africa. However, today it has been confirmed that he is alive and well. The killing of Cecil the Lion by an American dentist has received international condemnation, as Cecil was a known and protected animal in Zimbabwe. In his absence, Jericho has been protecting Cecil’s cubs. Oxford University tweeted the above proof of life photo of Jericho this morning. [CNN]

A manhunt is underway in Tennessee after a police officer was killed during a traffic stop. Memphis Police officer Anthony Bolton was shot by the occupant of a vehicle around 9:18 p.m. last night. Bolton later died of multiple gun shot wounds. Police have not made an arrest and the suspect is still at large. [NY Daily News]

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Twitter, Getty

Bobbi Kristina Through The Years (PHOTOS) 25 photos Launch gallery Bobbi Kristina Through The Years (PHOTOS) 1. Bobby Brown, singer Whitney Houston, and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown arrive to Los Angeles on June 9, 1993. 1 of 25 2. Whitney Houston, singer Bobby Brown, and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown attend Bobby Brown's 25th Birthday Party on February 4, 1994 at Tavern on the Green. 2 of 25 3. Bobby Brown and daughter Bobbi Kristina circa March 1994. 3 of 25 4. Bobby Brown, singer Whitney Houston, and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown arrive from New York City on June 18, 1995. 4 of 25 5. Mommy's girl! Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown depart for New York City on July 1, 1995 at Los Angeles International Airport. 5 of 25 6. Singer Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown attend "The Preacher's Wife" premiere together in New York City on December 9, 1996. 6 of 25 7. Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown, & Bobbi at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills circa October '98. 7 of 25 8. Daughter Bobbi walks the carpet with her mother Whitney Houston in March of 1999. 8 of 25 9. Whitney Houston with her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown and husband Bobbi Brown onstage during a concert on July 16, 1999. 9 of 25 10. Whitney Houston kisses her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown during the 1st Annual BET Awards on June 19, 2001. 10 of 25 11. Bobby, Whitney, and Bobbi pose for a flick at he 2002 VH1 Divas show. 11 of 25 12. Whitney, Bobby, and Bobbi smile during Praise Power in 2003. 12 of 25 13. The Browns posed with Mickey and Minnie at "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" premiere. 13 of 25 14. Bobbi Kristina Brown and Whitney Houston perform in Central Park on September 1, 2009. 14 of 25 15. Bobbi and Whitney wore all black to the 2009 American Music Awards. 15 of 25 16. Bobbi hugs her mother at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen. 16 of 25 17. Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown arrive at Kelly Price & Friends Unplugged: For The Love Of R&B GRAMMY Party. 17 of 25 18. Bobbi Kristina arriving at Whigham Funeral Home for a private viewing for her mother, Whitney Houston. 18 of 25 19. Pat Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown accept the Millennium Award on behalf of Whitney Houston onstage at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. 19 of 25 20. Bobbi Kristina and Nick Gordon at the premiere of "Sparkle" at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood. 20 of 25 21. Bobbi salutes the poster for her mother's movie during the premiere of "Sparkle" at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood. 21 of 25 22. Bobbi Kristina at the We Will Always Love You: A GRAMMY Salute to Whitney event. 22 of 25 23. Cissy Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown attend "The Houstons: On Our Own" Series Premiere Party at the Tribeca Grand Hotel in NYC. 23 of 25 24. Nick Gordon kisses Bobbi Kristina Brown at "The Houstons: On Our Own" series premiere party. 24 of 25 25. Bobbi Kristina Brown attends the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 56th Grammy Awards at Staples Center. 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Bobbi Kristina Through The Years (PHOTOS) Bobbi Kristina Through The Years (PHOTOS)

If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Round-Up: Bobby Brown’s Wife Rushed To The Hospital, Jericho The Lion Confirmed Alive, & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com