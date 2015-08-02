CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Round-Up: Bobby Brown’s Wife Rushed To The Hospital, Jericho The Lion Confirmed Alive, & More!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Bobby Brown‘s wife has reportedly been rushed to the hospital. According to TMZ, Alicia Etheredge was taken in an ambulance after suffering a seizure following Bobbi Kristina‘s funeral. Upon arriving at an Atlanta hospital, she was able to walk inside without assistance. Etheredge recently gave birth to her second child with Brown, a daughter named Bodhi. [TMZ]

Yesterday, people were outraged when it was reported that Cecil the Lion‘s brother, Jericho, had been killed illegally by poachers in Africa. However, today it has been confirmed that he is alive and well. The killing of Cecil the Lion by an American dentist has received international condemnation, as Cecil was a known and protected animal in Zimbabwe. In his absence, Jericho has been protecting Cecil’s cubs. Oxford University tweeted the above proof of life photo of Jericho this morning. [CNN]

Police authority

A manhunt is underway in Tennessee after a police officer was killed during a traffic stop. Memphis Police officer Anthony Bolton was shot by the occupant of a vehicle around 9:18 p.m. last night. Bolton later died of multiple gun shot wounds. Police have not made an arrest and the suspect is still at large. [NY Daily News]

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Twitter, Getty

Bobbi Kristina Through The Years (PHOTOS)

25 photos Launch gallery

Bobbi Kristina Through The Years (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Bobbi Kristina Through The Years (PHOTOS)

Bobbi Kristina Through The Years (PHOTOS)

If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Round-Up: Bobby Brown’s Wife Rushed To The Hospital, Jericho The Lion Confirmed Alive, & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com

Alicia Etheredge , atlanta hospitalization , Bobbi Kristina , bobby brown , Cecil the lion , fallen police officers , manhunt , Memphis Police Department , Seizure , Tennessee , traffic stop

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 20 hours ago
02.06.19
Support Emerges For the College Professor Who Accused…
 20 hours ago
02.06.19
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 1 day ago
02.06.19
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj
DJ Envy Admits To Blackballing Nicki Minaj
 3 days ago
02.04.19
21 Savage’s Lawyer Reportedly Issues Statement, Says Arrest…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show’s Most Basic Moments…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
Black Director Chinonye Chukwu Makes History At Sundance
 4 days ago
02.03.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close