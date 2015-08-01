Baller Baby: North West Takes Up Her Goalie Skills As Kim K Dons Herself A Soccer Mom

North West is going to be one of the most well-rounded celebrity kids, as the little one has taken up another new hobby.

The daughter of KimYe has been melting our hearts while heading to her dance classes, sporting a full tutu ensemble, and now she’s getting down and dirty on a soccer field.

Kim Kardashian snapped some adorable photos of her baby girl as she carried a soccer ball through a field of grass, where she was sporting some cute soccer gear.

With some cleats and shin guards on like a true soccer star, Nori was captured taking on her new-found skills as a goalie, making both her parents proud.

Kim even titled herself as a “soccer mom,” captioning the photo:

Officially a soccer mom! #MyLittleGoalie ⚽️⚽️⚽️

It looks like North was even joined by her daddy, as Kanye West could be seen right behind her supporting her as she did her thing on the field.

Check out the photos of North West playing soccer above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

